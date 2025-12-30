Jack Benter Shoots His Way Into Purdue's History Books

It only took Jack Benter 13 games to leave his mark on Purdue basketball. The redshirt freshman's hot shooting in Monday night's 101-60 victory over Kent State resulted in a spot in the Boilermakers' history books.

Benter has made his last 10 shots from behind the three-point line, dating back to Purdue's 79-59 victory over Marquette, setting a new program record. He has shot the ball particularly well over the last two games, going 4-of-4 in an 88-60 victory over Auburn and making all seven shot attempts Monday night against the Golden Flashes.

Here are Benter's numbers from behind the three-point line in the last three games:

vs. Marquette (Dec. 13) — 1-of-1 (5 total points)

— 1-of-1 (5 total points) vs. Auburn (Dec. 20) — 3-of-3 (11 total points)

— 3-of-3 (11 total points) vs. Kent State (Dec. 29) — 6-of-6 (20 total points)

Benter's 20 points were enough to lead the team in scoring in the blowout victory against Kent State. It is the fourth time this season he's reached double digits.

For the season, Benter is averaging 6.3 points per game. He is shooting 58.7% from the field and a sizzling 60% from three-point range through the first 13 games.

Has anything changed for Benter?

Purdue Boilermakers guard Jack Benter (14) grabs a rebound | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Benter has provided a great spark off the bench for Purdue through most of the season, but has really seen a jump in his scoring over the last two games. What has changed for the redshirt freshman from Brownstown?

"It's tough to come off the bench and come out and shoot, so me and Carson Barrett, our GA switched up my routine a little bit before games," Benter said. "I feel like that has really helped."

Not only has Benter's routine helped over the last two games, but he also gets a lot of support from the coaching staff and his teammates. Senior guard Fletcher Loyer said he has continued to encourage the freshman to shoot the basketball, especially when he gets such good looks.

"Jack made his first couple, and I told him that whether they went in or not, they're great shots," Loyer said. "We need him to take those. Obviously, he was 6-for-6 tonight, but whether he's 2-for-6 or 0-for-6, I want him to keep shooting the ball and continue to have confidence going into every game, whether it's Kent State or Wisconsin."

Along with his 6.3 points per game, Benter is also averaging 3.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists off the bench for the Boilermakers. Purdue returns to action on Saturday, traveling to Madison to play Wisconsin.

