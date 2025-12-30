Matt Painter Sounds Off on 'Absolute Fools' Diminishing Education in College Hoops

A lot might be changing in college basketball right now, but Purdue coach Matt Painter doesn't want anyone to shove the educational component to the side. The 21-year leader of the Boilermakers still believes a scholarship opportunity can go a long way in changing somebody's life.

Following Purdue's 101-60 victory over Kent State on Monday night, Painter became the latest coach to get tossed the question about the ever-changing landscape in college basketball. Specifically, he was asked about Baylor signing former NBA draft selection James Nnaji in the middle of the season.

To start, Painter talked about the importance of the NCAA stepping up and establishing rules and creating guardrails. Then, he talked about the value of scholarship opportunities for young people, something he still believes is invaluable, even in today's NIL and revenue-sharing era.

"I want that person not to have a great basketball career, I want that person to have a great life," Painter said. "I don't like anything that diminishes education. People say education is out the window; they've lost their minds. It doesn't mean you have to be successful by getting an education, but go look at the data, go look at the numbers. When people say getting a degree and education doesn't matter now, they're fools. They're absolute fools. Education matters."

Painter is the latest college basketball coach to criticize the NCAA for a lack of leadership in recent years. Others who have voiced their opinions on Baylor's signing of Nnaji include Michigan State's Tom Izzo, Arkansas' John Calipari, UConn's Dan Hurley, and Gonzaga's Mark Few.

Those coaches have all expressed similar concerns about the direction the game is headed, especially with no guidance at the top. But Painter said it's important to continue to fight for the players in the locker room, especially those who depend on that scholarship opportunity as a chance to change their future.

"We have to keep fighting for the ones who aren't pros. When you go look statistically, 94 or 95% of all pros have to get another job, so we should probably fight for them, too," Painter said. "Making it isn't going to the NBA. Making it is being the best version of yourself and helping other people. That's making it."

Painter says coaches want rules

What's been most frustrating for college basketball coaches throughout the changing landscape of the sport has been a lack of communication from those in leadership positions. Right now, there seems to be no control over what is happening in the sport.

Painter said it's beyond time for the NCAA to work towards creating a structure that everyone in the sport can follow.

"We just want to know the rules so we can abide by them. We don't know what's going on. We need some leadership, we need somebody to step up [and tell us] here's how it's run, here's name, image and likeness, here's the transfer situation, whatever," he said. "Give us the rules, and we'll abide by them. Because that's who the rules are for. The rules aren't for the people who cheat, it's for the people who abide by them."

Right now, the NCAA has no control over the situation. The way things are unraveling, there may be a lot more questions and chaos before Painter and his colleagues receive any answers.

