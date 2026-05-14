How Braden Smith Performed in Second Scrimmage at NBA Scouting Combine

Braden Smith's second scrimmage at the NBA Scouting Combine was better than the first. The former Purdue guard continued to showcase his passing ability and his defensive intensity in Thursday's game.

Smith logged more than 24 minutes in Thursday's scrimmage and finished the day with a game-high seven assists and three steals. He also scored nine points, grabbed three rebounds and shot 4-of-8 from the floor with only one turnover.

Smith's squad, Team Adams, defeated Team Weems 94-76. Multiple media outlets in attendance at Thursday's NBA Scouting Combine labeled Smith a "Day 2 winner" because of his performance.

NBA combine scrimmage 2 winners today:



Otega Oweh

Tarris Reed

Nick Boyd

Braden Smith

Felix Okpara — Tyler Metcalf (@tmetcalf11) May 14, 2026

In Wednesday's scrimmage, Smith had eight points, four rebounds and three assists in a loss. His assist total could have been much higher in that game, but several of his teammates missed open looks.

Through two scrimmages, Smith is averaging 8.5 points, 5.0 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game. He has had four total turnovers in those two games, a good number considering how frequently the basketball is in his hands.

Smith appears to be helping his draft stock this week in Chicago.

Braden Smith steps up on the defensive end

Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) gets a rebound. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

One of the big things Smith has been wanting to prove in Chicago is his ability to defend. In the two scrimmages, the former Boilermaker pressured the basketball and made life difficult for opposing lead guards, something he did at the college level, too.

During his interview at the NBA Scouting Combine, Smith said he wanted to show how well he could defend at the next level.

"I think just guarding," Smith said when asked what he needed to show. "Picking up [full court], showing I could do it, that's really it, to be honest ... I thought I guarded well."

Entering this week's combine, Smith has been projected as a second-round pick in the NBA Draft next month. He's hoping to impress scouts and improve his stock by the time he leaves the Windy City.

Smith's strong shooting numbers

Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) shoots the ball. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Although Smith hasn't been scoring at a high level in the two scrimmages, he has already proven he can shoot the basketball. In the shooting drills earlier this week, the former Purdue guard finished in the top 25 of each of the five drills.

That included top-three finishes in free-throw and side-mid-side shooting. Here's the rundown of those numbers:

Spot-up shooting — 15/25 (T-21st)

Shooting off the dribble — 20/30 (T-25th)

3-point star drill — 13-of-25 (T-25th)

Free throw shooting — 10/10 (T-1st)

Side-mid-side shooting — 20-of-28 (3rd)

Smith's top attribute has always been his passing ability, but he's still a player who can score when needed. At times, though, he may still need a nudge to be a little more aggressive offensively.

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