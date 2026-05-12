What Were Braden Smith's Official Measurements at the NBA Scouting Combine?

Braden Smith's opportunity to improve his stock and impress the scouts has arrived. The former Purdue guard is taking part in this week's NBA Scouting Combine, one of two Boilermakers to receive an invitation to this year's event, along with Trey Kaufman-Renn.

On Monday, Smith's official measurements from the combine were released. Here are the numbers for the former Boilermaker and two-time first-team All-American:

Height — 5-foot-10 1/4

Weight — 166.6 pounds

Wingspan — 6-foot-3 1/4

Standing reach — 7-foot-9 1/2

The measurements are just one piece to the NBA Scouting Combine. There will also be tests of strength, agility and speed, as well as shooting drills. Players will also participate in scrimmages troughout the week in Chicago.

Smith is hoping to impress scouts while in the Windy City and improve his draft status. He's coming off a season in which he averaged 14.3 points and 8.8 assists per game for the Boilermakers. He led Purdue in scoring and was the college basketball's second-best passer during the 2025-26 campaign.

Heading into the combine, Smith is widely considered to be a second-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. That event is scheduled for June 23-24.

Where is Braden Smith projected to land?

Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) defends against Iowa Hawkeyes guard Bennett Stirtz (14). | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Since the conclusion of the college basketball season, multiple outlets have produced predictions for this year's NBA Draft. All have labeled Smith as a second-day selection.

This week, after the NBA Draft Lottery, ESPN released its latest mock draft. Smith is still considered a second-round selection, with the network projecting the former Purdue point guard to go No. 40 overall to the Boston Celtics.

Although Kaufman-Renn earned an invitation to the NBA Scouting Combine after a strong showing in the G League Combine over the weekend, Smith is the only Boilermaker predicted to be selected during the NBA Draft this year.

Smith had a tremendous four-year career in West Lafayette, starting in all 149 games during his time with the Boilers. He concluded his college career as the NCAA's all-time assist leader, dishing out 1,103 assists in four seasons. He also scored 1,932 points, grabbed 673 rebounds and recorded 249 steals.

As a two-time All-American, Smith will have a banner hanging inside Mackey Arena alongside many other Boilermaker greats. He was also the 2025 Big Ten Player of the Year and the winner of the Bob Cousy Award.

Who is Braden Smith playing with?

Arizona Wildcats forward Ivan Kharchenkov (8) defends. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The NBA Scouting Combine also released the rosters for each of the four teams that will participate in scrimmages this week in Chicago. Here's a look at who Smith will play with during the combine:

Braden Smith, Purdue

Aaron Nkrumah, Tennessee State

Milos Uzan, Houston

Felix Okpara, Tennessee

Ryan Conwell, Louisville

Baba Miller, Cincinnati

Tarris Reed Jr., UConn

Billy Richmond III, Arkansas

John Blackwell, Wisconsin

Bryce Hopkins, St. John's

Scrimmages are scheduled to begin on Wednesday, May 13.

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