Braden Smith, Purdue Among Top Sellers at NIL Store in January
January proved to be another strong month for Purdue athletes and men's basketball guard Braden Smith at the NIL Store. Both Purdue and Smith finished among the top-five sellers in their respective categories for the month.
Smith ended the month at No. 5 in sales among male athletes at the NIL Store in January. He finished behind Ohio State defensive end Jack Sawyer, Duke basketball star Cooper Flagg, Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo and Illinois' guard Kasparas Jakucionis.
The Purdue guard was the only Boilermaker to crack the top-10 among male athletes for the month.
Smith had a stellar month on the basketball court, leading Purdue to an 8-1 record in January. He averaged 17.6 points, 9.1 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 3.1 steals per game for the month.
The Purdue guard also made college basketball history, becoming the first player to record 150 points, 80 assists and 25 steals in a single calendar month this century.
As a school, Purdue also performed well at the NIL Store for the month of January. The Boilermakers finished third in sales, behind Ohio State and UConn. Other Big Ten teams to crack the top-10 included Illinois (No. 4) and Indiana (No. 9).
The NIL Store represents 100 different schools.
