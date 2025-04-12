Braden Smith Receives Shoutout From Wooden Award
Purdue junior guard Braden Smith made his way out to Los Angeles this week to accept the honor for being named to the John R. Wooden Award All-America team following a stellar 2024-25 campaign. After the trip out to California, members of the Wooden Award had nothing but positive things to say about the Boilermaker.
Smith's was an All-American this past season and one of four finalists for the National Player of the Year award, which was ultimately presented to Duke freshman sensation Cooper Flagg. Still, the Purdue guard made the journey to Los Angeles to accept his award and made quite the impression while in the big city.
"Braden — it was a joy to have you in LA to accept your All-America Team trophy," the Wooden Award social media team wrote. "You were excellent as a coach in our Special Olympics game. The athletes loved your passion for them and your energy!! Looking forward to seeing you again."
That's an awesome compliment for the Purdue guard, which speaks to his character off the court.
Smith had an outstanding junior season in West Lafayette. He averaged 15.8 points, 8.7 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game. The junior helped Purdue to a 24-12 record and a trip to the Sweet 16.
At the end of the season, Smith was a first-team All-Big Ten selection, a first-team All-American, the Big Ten Player of the Year, the Bob Cousy Award winner (best point guard in college basketball) and a finalist for the Naismith Trophy (best player in college basketball). Additionally, he broke Purdue's all-time record for career assists.
Through three seasons at Purdue, Smith has scored 1,375 points, dished out 758 assists, collected 535 rebounds and recorded 183 steals.
