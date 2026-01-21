Braden Smith's Status on the Big Ten Availability Report for Purdue vs. UCLA

Purdue guard Braden Smith has been listed as "questionable" on the Big Ten Availability Report for Tuesday night's game between the fourth-ranked Boilermakers and UCLA. He is the team's leading scorer and the top assist man in the country this season.

Smith sustained a knee injury in Saturday evening's game against USC. The senior guard collided knees with Trojans guard Ryan Cornish just two minutes into the contest. He left the contest for a few minutes, but was able to return and played a total of 37 minutes in the game.

After the game, Smith said the injury was painful but that he wanted to play through it to help Purdue get the win on the road.

"I don't think it's good," Smith said after the game. "I went to the locker room. I knew I'd be back; I just needed a minute to try to walk it off. That's what went through my mind, just how I could get back out there and start moving."

Despite the injury, Smith scored 22 points, dished out five assists, and grabbed four rebounds in a 69-64 win. He scored 18 of those points in the first half, going 4-of-4 from three-point range. Purdue improved to 17-1 on the season and 7-0 in Big Ten play.

Smith is averaging 14.7 points, 9.4 assists, and 3.7 rebounds per game this season. Tipoff between Purdue and UCLA is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET.

Smith has never missed a game

Purdue guard Braden Smith (3) drives past Wisconsin guard Nick Boyd (2) | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Smith has been one of Purdue's ironmen since arriving on campus. He has started in every single game of his college career, alongside fellow senior guard Fletcher Loyer.

Following Purdue's win over USC, Smith talked as if he planned to play in Tuesday night's game against UCLA.

"It's happened before, and I've played through it," Smith said Saturday night. "It's just a painful thing to do. But at the end of the day, my team needs me to play whether I'm hurt or not."

Smith has started in 128 career games with the Boilermakers.

This is a developing story ... check back for more updates.

Get top Boilermakers stories, expert analysis, and can't-miss moments straight to your inbox for free by signing up for the Purdue Boilermakers on SI newsletter!

Related stories on Purdue basketball

HOW TO WATCH PURDUE VS. UCLA: Fourth-ranked Purdue will take on UCLA on Tuesday night. What you need to know for the Big Ten clash, including TV information, key stats, top players and more. CLICK HERE

PURDUE IN THE RANKINGS: Purdue improved to 17-1 last week, defeating Iowa and USC. Where do the Boilermakers stand in the KenPom, NCAA NET and the Associated Press rankings now? CLICK HERE