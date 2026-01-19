Where Purdue Stands in KenPom, NCAA NET and AP Rankings With 17-1 Record

Last week, Purdue extended its winning streak to nine consecutive games, improving to 17-1 on the season, and remained undefeated in Big Ten play, now sitting at 7-0 in the conference. The Boilers were able to secure wins over Iowa and USC to keep their streak alive.

How much did it impact Purdue's standing in the recent rankings? Matt Painter's team remains a top-five squad in all three of the important rankings: KenPom, NCAA NET, and the Associated Press.

The Boilermakers are sitting at No. 4 in the KenPom and No. 5 in the NCAA NET rankings, which did not change from where they were ranked last week. However, they did move up from No. 5 to No. 4 in the latest top 25 poll from the Associated Press.

With Iowa State losing two games last week, the Cyclones fell out of that No. 2 spot, moving Purdue up to No. 4 in that poll.

Here are the latest top 10 teams in each of those three rankings (as of Monday, Jan. 19, 2026).

Purdue Boilermakers guard Gicarri Harris (24) | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

KenPom rankings

Purdue has consistently been ranked highly in KenPom this season. The Boilermakers have the highest adjusted offensive efficiency in college basketball at 129.4. Their adjusted defensive efficiency is 18th at 98.1.

Michigan Wolverines (16-1) Arizona Wildcats (18-0) Duke Blue Devils (17-1) Purdue Boilermakers (17-1) Houston Cougars (17-1) Gonzaga Bulldogs (19-1) Illinois Fighting Illini (15-3) Iowa State Cyclones (16-2) Florida Gators (13-5) Michigan State Spartans (16-2)

NCAA NET rankings

A tough schedule has helped Purdue in the NCAA NET rankings. The Boilermakers are 6-1 in Quad 1 games and 2-0 in Quad 2 contests. The Boilermakers only played two teams in Quad 4 this year. They are 7-0 against teams in Quad 3.

Michigan Wolverines (16-1) Duke Blue Devils (17-1) Arizona Wildcats (18-0) Gonzaga Bulldogs (19-1) Purdue Boilermakers (17-1) Nebraska Cornhuskers (18-0) Illinois Fighting Illini (15-3) UConn Huskies (18-1) Houston Cougars (17-1) Iowa State Cyclones (16-2)

Associated Press rankings

After starting the season No. 1, Purdue has fluctuated in the AP poll, but has consistently been ranked as a top-10 team. The Boilermakers jumped up one spot after Iowa State lost two games this past week, putting Purdue up to No. 4 in this week's poll.

Arizona Wildcats (18-0) UConn Huskies (18-1) Michigan Wolverines (16-1) Purdue Boilermakers (17-1) Duke Blue Devils (17-1) Houston Cougars (17-1) Nebraska Cornhuskers (18-0) Gonzaga Bulldogs (19-1) Iowa State Cyclones (16-2) Michigan State Spartans (16-2)

Get top Boilermakers stories, expert analysis, and can't-miss moments straight to your inbox for free by signing up for the Purdue Boilermakers on SI newsletter!

Related stories on Purdue basketball

5 THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT UCLA: No. 5 Purdue closes out its West Coast trip with a game against UCLA on Tuesday. What you need to know about the Bruins entering this midweek clash. CLICK HERE

PAINTER NOT CONCERNED ABOUT KAUFMAN-RENN: Purdue senior Trey Kaufman-Renn has struggled a bit in recent games, but coach Matt Painter explained why he's not concerned about the All-Big Ten forward. CLICK HERE