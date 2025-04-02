Braden Smith, Trey Kaufman-Renn Earn All-American Honors From CBS Sports
Purdue's two biggest stars have received some major accolades from CBS Sports. This week, Braden Smith and Trey Kaufman-Renn were named to the network's All-American teams for the 2024-25 college basketball season.
Wednesday, CBS Sports released its list of All-Americans for the 2024-25 season. Smith was a first-team selection and Kaufman-Renn earned third-team honors.
Smith was named the 2025 Big Ten Player of the Year after averaging 15.8 points, 8.7 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game. He joined the program's 1,000-point club, collected his 500th career rebound and became Purdue's all-time assist leader during the season.
Kaufman-Renn was the leading scorer for the Boilermakers this past year, averaging 20.1 points per game. He was also responsible for 6.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game while shooting 59.5% from the floor. Kaufman-Renn also joined Purdue's 1,000-point club.
Purdue finished the 2024-25 season with a 24-12 record and reached the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament.
Below is the full list of the All-America teams from CBS Sports.
First Team All-America
- Cooper Flagg, Duke
- Johni Broome, Auburn
- Walter Clayton Jr., Florida
- JT Toppin, Texas Tech
- Braden Smith, Purdue
Second Team All-America
- John Tonje, Wisconsin
- Mark Sears, Alabama
- Kam Jones, Marquette
- Ryan Kalkbrenner, Creighton
- PJ Haggerty, Memphis
Third Team All-America
- Eric Dixon, Villanova
- LJ Cryer, Houston
- RJ Luis Jr., St. John's
- Trey Kaufman-Renn, Purdue
- Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee
