Purdue Men's Basketball 2025-26 Roster Tracker: Returners, Newcomers and Departures

Keeping track of the retuning players, incoming recruits and the transfer situation for Purdue basketball for the 2025-26 college basketball season.

Dustin Schutte

The starting five for the Purdue Boilermakers huddle up against the Houston Cougars
The starting five for the Purdue Boilermakers huddle up against the Houston Cougars / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
The offseason has officially begun in West Lafayette. After Purdue's NCAA Tournament run ended in the Sweet 16, it was time to turn the page to the 2025-26 season and start preparing for the year ahead.

Because of the current landscape of college basketball, it can be difficult to keep track of the roster situation. Fortunately, we have you covered when it comes to the Boilermakers.

Purdue has confirmed certain players will return via unique social media posts, while some members of the 2024-25 roster have already hit the transfer portal.

Below is our 2025-26 Purdue roster tracker, which we will continue to update throughout the offseason. It includes the current roster, incoming players and departing players.

*Bold indicates players have confirmed their return to Purdue

Returning players

Name

Class

Position

Height

Hometown

CJ Cox

Sophomore

Guard

6-foot-3

Lexington, Mass.

Fletcher Loyer

Senior

Guard

6-foot-5

Fort Wayne, Ind.

Braden Smith

Senior

Guard

6-foot-0

Westfield, Ind.

Trey Kaufman-Renn

Senior (RS)

Forward

6-foot-9

Sellersburg, Ind.

Aaron Fine

Sophomore

Guard

6-foot-2

Noblesville, Ind.

Sam King

Senior

Forward

6-foot-9

Columbus, Ind.

Jack Lusk

Junior

Guard

6-foot-4

Elkhorn, Neb.

Daniel Jacobsen

Freshman (RS)

Center

7-foot-4

Chicago, Ill.

Jack Benter

Freshman (RS)

Guard

6-foot-5

Brownstown, Ind.

Josh Furst

Junior

Forward

6-foot-6

Fort Wayne, Ind.

Camden Heide

Junior (RS)

Forward

6-foot-7

Wayzata, Minn.

Gicarri Harris

Sophomore

Guard

6-foot-3

Atlanta, Ga.

Jace Rayl

Junior

Guard

5-foot-11

Kokomo, Ind.

Raleigh Burgess

Sophomore

Forward

6-foot-11

Cincinnati, Ohio

Incoming players

Name

Class

Position

Height

Hometown

Arriving via

Antione West Jr.

Freshman

Guard

6-foot-3

Toledo, Ohio

Recruit

Oscar Cluff

Senior

Center

6-foot-11

Sunshine Coast, Australia

Transfer

Departures

Name

Class

Position

Height

Hometown

Leaving via

Caleb Furst

Senior

Forward

6-foot-10

Fort Wayne, Ind.

Graduation

Myles Colvin

Junior

Guard

6-foot-5

Indianapolis, Ind.

Transfer

Will Berg

Junior (RS)

Center

7-foot-2

Stockholm, Sweden

Transfer

Brian Waddell

Senior (RS)

Forward

6-foot-7

Carmel, Ind.

Transfer

Published
