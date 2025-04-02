Purdue Men's Basketball 2025-26 Roster Tracker: Returners, Newcomers and Departures
The offseason has officially begun in West Lafayette. After Purdue's NCAA Tournament run ended in the Sweet 16, it was time to turn the page to the 2025-26 season and start preparing for the year ahead.
Because of the current landscape of college basketball, it can be difficult to keep track of the roster situation. Fortunately, we have you covered when it comes to the Boilermakers.
Purdue has confirmed certain players will return via unique social media posts, while some members of the 2024-25 roster have already hit the transfer portal.
Below is our 2025-26 Purdue roster tracker, which we will continue to update throughout the offseason. It includes the current roster, incoming players and departing players.
*Bold indicates players have confirmed their return to Purdue
Returning players
Name
Class
Position
Height
Hometown
CJ Cox
Sophomore
Guard
6-foot-3
Lexington, Mass.
Fletcher Loyer
Senior
Guard
6-foot-5
Fort Wayne, Ind.
Braden Smith
Senior
Guard
6-foot-0
Westfield, Ind.
Trey Kaufman-Renn
Senior (RS)
Forward
6-foot-9
Sellersburg, Ind.
Aaron Fine
Sophomore
Guard
6-foot-2
Noblesville, Ind.
Sam King
Senior
Forward
6-foot-9
Columbus, Ind.
Jack Lusk
Junior
Guard
6-foot-4
Elkhorn, Neb.
Daniel Jacobsen
Freshman (RS)
Center
7-foot-4
Chicago, Ill.
Jack Benter
Freshman (RS)
Guard
6-foot-5
Brownstown, Ind.
Josh Furst
Junior
Forward
6-foot-6
Fort Wayne, Ind.
Camden Heide
Junior (RS)
Forward
6-foot-7
Wayzata, Minn.
Gicarri Harris
Sophomore
Guard
6-foot-3
Atlanta, Ga.
Jace Rayl
Junior
Guard
5-foot-11
Kokomo, Ind.
Raleigh Burgess
Sophomore
Forward
6-foot-11
Cincinnati, Ohio
Incoming players
Name
Class
Position
Height
Hometown
Arriving via
Antione West Jr.
Freshman
Guard
6-foot-3
Toledo, Ohio
Recruit
Oscar Cluff
Senior
Center
6-foot-11
Sunshine Coast, Australia
Transfer
Departures
Name
Class
Position
Height
Hometown
Leaving via
Caleb Furst
Senior
Forward
6-foot-10
Fort Wayne, Ind.
Graduation
Myles Colvin
Junior
Guard
6-foot-5
Indianapolis, Ind.
Transfer
Will Berg
Junior (RS)
Center
7-foot-2
Stockholm, Sweden
Transfer
Brian Waddell
Senior (RS)
Forward
6-foot-7
Carmel, Ind.
Transfer
