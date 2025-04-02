Report: Purdue Sophomore Camden Heide Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
A fourth Purdue basketball player has reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal. On Wednesday, Dushawn London of 247Sports reported that sophomore Camden Heide is exploring his options outisde of West Lafayette.
Heide just completed his third season in West Lafayette, joining the program during the 2022-23 campaign and redshirting as a true freshman. This past season, he averaged 4.7 points and 3.6 rebounds per game for a Boilermakers squad that finished 24-12 and reached the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.
The rising junior will have two years of eligibility remaining at his next destination.
Heide finished the 2024-25 season on a high note at Purdue, playing his best basketball in March Madness. In a 75-63 win over High Point in the opening round, he recorded his first career double-double, scoring 10 points and collecting 11 rebounds.
In the second round win over McNeese, he scored five points and grabbed two rebounds.
Last Friday, Heide scored nine points and grabbed five rebounds in Purdue's Sweet 16 loss to Houston. He connected on two clutch three-pointers, which included a game-tying shot from the corner with just over 30 seconds to play in the second half.
A 6-foot-7 forward, Heide arrived at Purdue as a three-star prospect out of Wayzata, Minn. In two seasons with the Boilermakers, he averaged 3.9 points and 2.7 rebounds per game. He brought high-flying energy to the floor, with the ability to knock down perimeter shots while also catching plenty of alley-oops during his time in West Lafayette.
His putback slam against UConn in the 2024 National Championship Game was one of the highlights of March Madness that year.
Heide was a 41.2% shooter from long range in two seasons at Purdue and knocked down 39.2% of his looks this past year.
Purdue has now seen four players enter the transfer portal since the conclusion of the season. In addition to Heide, the Boilers have also seen Myles Colvin, Brian Waddell and Will Berg enter the portal.
As a high school recruit, Heide received plenty of attention from Big Ten programs. In addition to Purdue, he also received offers from Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio State and Wisconsin. Outside the conference, programs such as Marquette, Creighton, Texas and Virginia Tech offered Heide.
With multiple players entering the transfer portal, coach Matt Painter and his staff will likely bring in more transfer pieces than necessary in previous seasons. The Boilermakers have already landed former South Dakota State big man Oscar Cluff, but there could be more to come.
Related stories on Purdue basketball
FAVORITE PURDUE MOMENTS: CJ Cox goes off vs. Alabama, Braden Smith breaking the assist record and Trey Kaufman-Renn's game winner vs. Indiana are just a few of Purdue's memorable moments from the 2024-25 college basketball season. CLICK HERE
PURDUE BASKETBALL ROSTER TRACKER: Keeping track of the retuning players, incoming recruits and the transfer situation for Purdue basketball for the 2025-26 college basketball season. CLICK HERE
BERG SAYS THANK YOU: Purdue center Will Berg took to social media to thank fans and the program after entering his name into the NCAA transfer portal just a few days ago. CLICK HERE