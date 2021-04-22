It's Official: Carmel's Brian Waddell Signs Letter of Intent to Play for Purdue

Carmel High School forward Brian Waddell is the third player to commit to Purdue this season. He joins Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian forward Caleb Furst and Silver Creek forward Trey Kaufman-Renn. All three athletes were named to the 2021 Indiana All-Star team.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Carmel High School recruit Brian Waddell took pen to paper Thursday, officially signing his national letter of intent to play for the Purdue basketball program.

Waddell is the Boilermakers' third commitment this offseason alongside 2021 Indiana Mr. Basketball Caleb Furst from Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian and Trey Kaufman-Renn of Silver Creek. All three recruits were part of the 2021 Indiana All-Star team, and each won a state championship their senior year.

“We’re really excited to add Brian to our signing class,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said. “He played at a great high school program and is someone that I have followed throughout his high school career. He’s just a winner. He can guard people, has good size, has good length, can rebound and really competes. He’s really worked on his shot and his efficiency is off the charts. Brian is just a good all-around basketball player who will help us win a lot of games here.”

With three commitments ready to step onto campus, Painter has now brought in the 20th-ranked recruiting class in the country according to Rivals. Waddell is a three-star recruit, while Furst and Kaufman-Renn are four-star recruits.

They also combine for the third-best group of signees in the Big Ten Conference ahead of the 2021-22 season. Purdue sits behind both Michigan (ranked No. 1 in the country) and Michigan State (ranked No. 13 in the country).

Purdue is returning the majority of its players from last year's team. The only exception so far this offseason is the loss of forward Aaron Wheeler, who transferred to St. John's. Seldom-used center Emmanuel Dowuona also entered his name into the transfer portal on March 30, but has yet to find a new team.

