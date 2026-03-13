Live Game Thread & Updates For Purdue vs. Nebraska in Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinal

CHICAGO — The quarterfinal round of the Big Ten Tournament has arrived and the evening session tips off with an intriguing matchup between No. 7 seed Purdue and No. 2 seed Nebraska. The regular-season matchup between the two went down to the wire, and we could see another thriller on Friday night.

Purdue won the first meeting 80-77 in Lincoln. Can the Boilermakers go 2-0 against the Huskers this season? Or will Nebraska get revenge and advance to the semifinal round of the Big Ten Tournament.

Follow along with Purdue Boilermakers on SI for the latest updates and analysis from the United Center in Chicago. You can refresh this page frequently for up-to-date coverage of the game.

#7 Purdue vs. #2 Nebraska live game blog

Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Jamarques Lawrence (10) shoots a free throw. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Pregame

One interesting thing to keep an eye on will be the crowd size at opening tipoff. Cleaning crews are still hard at work here in the United Center with 48 minutes until tipoff. However, doors haven't opened to ticket holders for the second session yet. This could be a "late arriving" crowd, through no fault of the fans.

Availability report

Purdue — OUT: None. QUESTIONABLE: None.

— OUT: None. QUESTIONABLE: None. Nebraska — OUT: Henry Burt, Ugnius Jarusevicius, Connor Essegian. QUESTIONABLE: None.

Tipoff between Purdue and Nebraska is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will air on Big Ten Network.

What's at stake

Both Nebraska and Purdue enter Friday night's game in similar spots in recent bracket projections. The Huskers are firmly predicted to be a No. 3 seed, while the Boilermakers have jumped around between the No. 3 and No. 4 lines. Could the winner secure itself a spot as a No. 3 seed in March Madness?

That, alone, is enough incentive for both teams to get a win. But also at stake is a trip to the Big Ten Tournament semifinal round for the right to play the winner of No. 3 Michigan State and No. 6 UCLA. Purdue is looking to win its third Big Ten Tournament championship. Nebraska, on te other hand, would love to claim its first title in the event.

The regular-season clas between the two teams was a thrilling one. We could be in store for another great matchup between two evenly-matched squads.

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