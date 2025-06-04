CBS Sports Tabs Purdue Basketball as 'National Championship Contender' in 2026
It's no secret that Purdue is considered one of the top teams in college basketball heading into the 2025-26 season. The combination of returning talent and incoming players has propelled the Boilermakers into contention for a national championship when March Madness rolls around next year.
Recently, CBS Sports released its list of "tiers" for each team in the Big Ten entering next season. It's not a surprise that Purdue is at the top of the list, labeled a "national championship contender."
Purdue returns Big Ten Player of the Year Braden Smith, All-American Trey Kaufman-Renn and All-Big Ten honorable mention Fletcher Loyer. The Boilermakers also brought in 6-foot-11 center Oscar Cluff and sharpshooting wing Liam Murphy from the NCAA transfer portal.
That group of players is a major reason why CBS Sports' Isaac Trotter has Purdue listed in the top tier of the Big Ten.
"Purdue has the fewest flaws of any Big Ten team. Smith should spearhead an elite pick-and-roll offense, and Kaufman-Renn is one of the elite low-post scorers who possesses an unguardable floater," Trotter wrote. "Those two All-Americans alone give Purdue a chance to have a special season, and all the additions make sense. Cluff should buff up Purdue's shoddy interior defense and rebounding while providing another physical bruiser that can use post-ups to punish solo coverage. "
The Boilermakers are also returning 7-foot-4 center Daniel Jacobsen, who appeared in just two games before sustaining a leg injury and missing nearly his entire freshman season. His return gives Purdue some much-needed size in the post, as well as rim protection and shot-blocking ability defensively.
Along with the two transfer players in Cluff and Murphy, Purdue is also bringing in international guard Omer Mayer. The four-star prospect is capable of handling the basketball and could serve as the backup point guard, and also see time in the two spot.
"Mayer is yet another off-the-dribble shot-maker, which is a massive priority for Purdue coach Matt Painter, and Murphy adds some 3-point shooting," Trotter wrote. "But a healthy Jacobsen could be the biggest 'addition' of them all. The 7-foot-4 center was a Day 1 starter before suffering a leg injury in his second-ever collegiate game. Cluff allows Purdue time to work Jacobsen back to full strength, but he's got all the tools to single-handedly raise the floor of this Purdue defense with his elite rim protection. Plus, his offensive skill is so tantalizing."
Purdue is coming off a season in which it went 24-12 and reached the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament. The returning talent, paired with the incoming players, make the Boilers the team to beat in the Big Ten.
