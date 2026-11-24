When Matt Painter steps onto the sideline at Suncoast Credit Union Arena on Tuesday evening, he'll see a familiar face coaching against him. For seven years, Chris Holtmann was a Big Ten nemesis to Purdue, coaching Ohio State from 2017 until 2024.

It's been a few years since Holtmann last coached against the Boilermakers, but he hasn't forgotten about the program's success over the last decade. On Tuesday, Holtmann gets a chance to face an old peer again as Purdue plays DePaul on the first night of the Fort Myers Tip-Off.

Painter's teams have developed a high level of consistency over the years. How has he established that culture in West Lafayette?

"I think what has remained always true with Purdue, at least in the last decade or so, is [a] highly efficient, really layered offense, similar to UConn in terms of how they layer their offense and their actions," Holtmann said, per Nick Palazzolo of Blue Demon Media Network. "So it's going to put a premium on our defense being really good. And then we have to rebound the ball. You always have to rebound the ball against Purdue."

Through the first five games this season, DePaul's defense has been really good. The Blue Demons rank third nationally in points allowed per game and fifth in opponent shooting percentage. They're also among the top-15 teams in blocked shots.

Tuesday night's matchup in Fort Myers will be the toughest test Purdue has faced since the season opener against Gonzaga. How will the Boilers handle the defensive pressure?

Purdue is a consistent tournament team

Nov 9, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Holtmann also had praise for Purdue's consistency as an NCAA Tournament team. The Boilermakers have played in each of the last 11 March Madness tournaments and have earned a top-four seed in the event in nine consecutive seasons.

Painter's teams aren't just sneaking into the field, they've consistently been one of the top seeds for nearly a full decade.

"I think you've seen that [with] Purdue. It's almost like a given every year [that they're in the NCAA Tournament]," Holtmann said. "It speaks to how good that program has been and how good of a job Matt and his staff have done."

Purdue has reached the second weekend of the tournament nine times in its last 11 appearances. The Boilers have gotten to the Elite Eight three times and made a run to the National Championship Game in 2024.

Right now, the one thing Holtmann should be focused on is Purdue's success in MTE events. Painter's team has won five straight "Feast Week" tournaments and is hoping to keep that streak alive this week in the Fort Myers Tip-Off.

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