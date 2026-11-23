While most of us are stuck in the chilly Midwest for college basketball's Feast Week, Purdue is headed to sunny Florida to play two games in the Fort Myers Tip-Off. The Boilermakers open the event on Tuesday, playing DePaul.

Purdue has won four straight games, and DePaul enters the matchup undefeated. It's a nice test for Matt Painter's squad, which is hoping to win its sixth straight MTE championship this year. But this is a Blue Demons team with plenty of talent and one of the best defenses statistically in college basketball.

Here's everything you need to know for Tuesday evening's clash between the Boilers and Blue Demons.

How to follow along

Nov 13, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Gicarri Harris (24) drives the ball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What : Purdue (4-2) vs. DePaul (5-0)

: Purdue (4-2) vs. DePaul (5-0) When : Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026

: Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026 Where : Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla. (3,500)

: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla. (3,500) Time : 6 p.m. ET

: 6 p.m. ET TV : Fox Sports 1 (FS1)

: Fox Sports 1 (FS1) TV announcers : Jeff Levering (play-by-play), Donny Marshall (analyst)

: Jeff Levering (play-by-play), Donny Marshall (analyst) Stream: FoxONE/FoxSports

Radio : Purdue Global Radio Network | 96.5 FM WAZY (Lafayette), 100.9 FM WKJG (Fort Wayne), 1260 AM WNDE (Indianapolis), 99.5 FM WFNB (Terre Haute), 1450 AM WXVW (Louisville) | SiriusXM Channel 271

: Purdue Global Radio Network | 96.5 FM WAZY (Lafayette), 100.9 FM WKJG (Fort Wayne), 1260 AM WNDE (Indianapolis), 99.5 FM WFNB (Terre Haute), 1450 AM WXVW (Louisville) | SiriusXM Channel 271 Radio announcers : Rob Blackman (play-by-play), Bobby Riddell (analyst)

: Rob Blackman (play-by-play), Bobby Riddell (analyst) Live stats : StatBroadcast

: StatBroadcast Series : Purdue leads the all-time series vs. DePaul 12-9

: Purdue leads the all-time series vs. DePaul 12-9 KenPom: Purdue is No. 35; DePaul is No. 44

Scouting DePaul

Chris Holtmann, head coach

Jan 10, 2026; Hartford, Connecticut, USA; DePaul Blue Demons head coach Chris Holtmann watches. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

3rd season at DePaul, 16th season overall

286-207 overall coaching record

35-36 record at DePaul

7 seasons at Ohio State (2017-24)

3 seasons at Butler (2014-17)

3 seasons at Gardner-Webb (2010-13)

7 NCAA Tournament appearances

1 Sweet 16 trip (Butler, 2017)

Big East Coach of the Year (2017)

Big Ten Coach of the Year (2018)

Key players

Jan 31, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; DePaul Blue Demons guard Layden Blocker (2) dribbles the ball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Koree Cotton, G — A transfer from Texas-Rio Grande Valley, Cotton was a first-team All-Southland and All-Defensive Team selection at the end of the 2025-26 campaign. He's DePaul's leading scorer this season, averaging 13.0 points and 5.0 rebounds per game. The 6-foot-6 guard is also shooting 40% from three-point range.

Magoon Gwath, C — Gwath was the 2025 Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year at San Diego State, and he brought that tenacity with him to Chicago. He averages 2.4 blocks per game, which ranks among the top 20 nationally. He's also been productive in the post, scoring 10 points per game. The 7-footer has recorded three blocks in three separate games this year.

Noah Meeusen, G — Meeusen is flourishing in his first season at DePaul. A transfer from Arizona State, the guard has helped his team in a variety of ways. He's averaging 9.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game. He's also shooting above 87% from the free-throw line. Meeusen has been the guy who brings DePaul's team together.

Layden Blocker, G — The veteran guard has been effective on both ends of the floor to start the season. He is scoring 10.6 points per game and is also averaging 2.0 steals per contest. He's been streaky offensively, but he has recorded at least two steals in three of DePaul's five games, which includes five steals against Maryland-Eastern Shore.

Boilers to watch

Nov 9, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers center Daniel Jacobsen (12) dunks the ball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Daniel Jacobsen, C — Jacobsen has taken a massive leap forward from last season. He is playing like one of the most improved players in college basketball, averaging 19.0 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest for the Boilermakers. The 7-foot-4 center has already recorded a pair of double-doubles in Purdue's first six games.

Antione West Jr., G — The redshirt freshman has really come to life since entering the starting lineup. He only scored five points against Oakland, but in the previous three games, he averaged 20.3 points per contest. That included a career-high 27 points against Lipscomb. West can heat up quickly and knock down tough shots regularly.

Gicarri Harris, G — Harris struggled in the starting lineup but has played with a major chip on his shoulder since coming off the bench. The junior guard has scored in double figures in each of the last three games, which includes a 23-point, five-rebound and four-assist performance against Ohio. Harris has been excellent driving the basketball, resulting in easy baskets or sprayout threes for his teammates.

Jack Benter, F — The do-it-all forward, Benter can impact the game in multiple ways. He's a solid defender and might be Purdue's top passer offensively. He can also space the floor because of his ability to knock down open threes. For the season, Benter is averaging 8.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.

2026-27 stats

Nov 17, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard C.J. Cox (0). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stats (per game) Purdue DePaul Scoring 83.0 78.2 Points allowed 68.2 54.2 FG% 48.7% 43.0% 3FG% 37.1% 33.5% Rebounds 38.2 41.0 Assists 20.0 17.6 Steals 6.7 8.2 Blocks 3.2 6.2 Turnovers 10.7 12.6

What to watch

Nov 13, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The battle in the post

Jacobsen has been dominant all season, but this will arguably be his greatest challenge. How will the 7-foot-4 center handle the challenge of playing against two talented seven-footers, Gwath and Fabian Flores? Staying out of foul trouble will be critical for the junior.

Purdue also needs strong minutes from the backup five spot, whether that comes from Enzo Shahrvin or Raleigh Burgess. The Boilers did a great job down low against Gonzaga's Braden Huff and Massamba Diop in the season opener, but this will be another tough task.

Don't pass up good shots

DePaul hasn't played the greatest competition this season, but it shouldn't completely diminish what it has accomplished defensively. The Blue Demons are allowing just 54.2 points per game this season, which ranks third nationally. Teams are shooting a paltry 33.9% against them, which is another top-five number in the country.

One thing Painter wants Purdue to do is to take good shots, especially against quality defensive opponents. He doesn't want players to pass up open looks because of the fear of not getting a better opportunity. So, when the Boilers get a decent look at the basket, expect the shot to go up.

Building off a strong defensive effort

In Friday's 95-49 win over Oakland, Purdue probably had its best defensive effort of the season. The Boilermakers held Greg Kampe's team below 30% shooting from the field and from behind the three-point line.

The Boilers looked locked in from the opening jump until the final buzzer. Can they build off that performance against a DePaul team that has seven players averaging at least 8.0 points per game?

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