After playing its last five games at home against mid-major opponents, the competition ramps up for Purdue this week. The Boilermakers travel to Florida to play in the Fort Myers Tip-Off, where they'll play DePaul on Tuesday and Oklahoma on Thanksgiving. It should be a great challenge for Matt Painter's team.

First on the docket is DePaul, which heads to Florida with a perfect 5-0 record. The Blue Demons have played well through the first three weeks of the season, but Purdue will be the best squad Chris Holtmann's team has faced yet.

What do we know about DePaul ahead of Tuesday's matchup in Fort Mayers?

Eight players averaging 5.8 points or more

Mar 11, 2026; New York, NY, USA; DePaul Blue Demons guard Kruz McClure (22). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DePaul has had a balanced scoring attack through its first five games. Eight players are essentially averaging 6.0 points per game and seven are scoring at least 8.2 points or more per contest.

Koree Cotton leads the way, averaging 13.0 points per game for the Blue Demons. He's also shooting 44.7% from the field and 40% from behind the three-point line. Fellow guard Layden Blocker isn't far behind, also averaging 10.6 points per game and is also shooting 40% from deep.

Seven-footer Magoon Gwatch has been holding down the post, averaging 10.0 points per game. DePaul is also getting 9.8 points from Ade Papoola, 9.6 points from Kruz McClure, 9.5 points from Noah Meeusen and 8.2 points from Kahmare Holmes. To round out most of DePaul's scoring is Fabian Flores, who averages 5.8 points per contest.

Excellent defensive team

Dec 20, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Diego State Aztecs forward Magoon Gwath (0). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's early in the season, and DePaul hasn't faced the best competition, but Holtmann is coaching one of the best defensive teams in the country right now. The Blue Demons are allowing just 54.2 points per game this season, which ranks third-best nationally. Opponents are also shooting only 33.9% from the field, a top-five number.

Gwath has been an excellent shot blocker, swatting 2.4 shots per contest. As a team, DePaul averages 6.2 blocks per contest, another top-15 statistic in favor of the Blue Demons.

This is a stingy defense that alters shots at the rim and tries to take away the three-point shot. Great ball movement and quality shot attempts will be critical for Purdue's success.

Not a great shooting team

Mar 13, 2024; New York City, NY, USA; DePaul Blue Demons mascot. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

We've already talked about the type of balance DePaul has offensively this season, but that doesn't mean it has the best shooters. That's one area where this team has struggled in its first five games. They're making 43% of their shots from the floor and just 33.5% from long range.

DePaul isn't bashful about shooting the three-ball. It has attempted 32.7 shots from behind the arc per game. The Blue Demons just aren't making those attempts at a high clip.

Clobbered one Big Ten team

Northwestern Wildcats forward Luke Hunger (33) defends DePaul Blue Demons guard Layden Blocker (2). | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Although Northwestern is struggling this season, the way DePaul handled Chris Collins' squad was impressive. The Blue Demons clobbered the Wildcats 67-47, outscoring Northwestern 40-24 in the second half.

DePaul shot just 36% from the field and 31% from long range, yet still managed to win the game by 20 points. That's because it won the rebounding battle 45-28, held Northwestern to 30% shooting and racked up 11 (!) blocks.

Chris Holtmann knows Purdue well

Mar 11, 2026; New York, NY, USA; DePaul Blue Demons head coach Chris Holtmann. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Holtmann knows Purdue pretty well because of his time at Butler (2014-17) and Ohio State (2017-24). This is a player's game, but Holtmann's prior knowledge of Painter and what the Boilermakers like to do offensively should help with DePaul's scouting.

This will be the first time Holtmann has faced Purdue since the 2022-23 season. That season, the Boilermakers beat Ohio State twice — winning in Columbus 71-69 and thumping the Buckeyes in West Lafayette 82-55.

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