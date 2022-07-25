Report: Purdue Basketball to Play West Virginia in 2022 Phil Knight Legacy Tournament

Skip to main content
According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Purdue basketball will take on West Virginia in the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament this upcoming season. The Boilermakers have a 7-1 all-time record against the Mountaineers.
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue basketball is one of eight Nike-sponsored programs competing in the upcoming 2022 Phil Knight Legacy Tournament. According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, the Boilermakers will face off against West Virginia in the event. 

The 2022 Phil Knight Legacy will also include matchups between Duke and Oregon State, Xavier and Florida, as well as Gonzaga and Portland State. The tournament is scheduled to take place over Thanksgiving weekend from Nov. 24-27 in Portland, Oregon. 

A separate bracket will include Iowa State, Alabama, Michigan State, North Carolina, Oregon, Portland, UConn, and Villanova. The events will take place in three venues, including the University of Portland's Chiles Center, Rose Quarter's Moda Center and Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Purdue and West Virginia have clashed eight times dating back to 1961. The Boilermakers own a 7-1 overall record against the Mountaineers, with their one loss coming during the 2010-11 season.  

  • PURDUE TO PLAY MARQUETTE IN 2022 GAVITT GAMES: Purdue basketball is making its fourth appearance in the Gavitt Games during the upcoming 2022-23 season, including its third straight matchup against Marquette in the event. CLICK HERE
  • PURDUE DRAWS FLORIDA STATE IN 2022 ACC/BIG TEN CHALLENGE: Purdue basketball will face off against Florida State on the road for the 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The Boilermakers earned a 93-65 victory over the Seminoles during the event last season at Mackey Arena. CLICK HERE
  • BIG TEN ANNOUNCES CONFERENCE BASKETBALL MATCHUPS: The Big Ten announced the conference matchups ahead of the 2022-23 college basketball season. League teams will play 20 conference games with seven home-and-away series plus three additional single-play contests both at home and on the road. CLICK HERE

