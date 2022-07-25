Report: Purdue Basketball to Play West Virginia in 2022 Phil Knight Legacy Tournament

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue basketball is one of eight Nike-sponsored programs competing in the upcoming 2022 Phil Knight Legacy Tournament. According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, the Boilermakers will face off against West Virginia in the event.

The 2022 Phil Knight Legacy will also include matchups between Duke and Oregon State, Xavier and Florida, as well as Gonzaga and Portland State. The tournament is scheduled to take place over Thanksgiving weekend from Nov. 24-27 in Portland, Oregon.

A separate bracket will include Iowa State, Alabama, Michigan State, North Carolina, Oregon, Portland, UConn, and Villanova. The events will take place in three venues, including the University of Portland's Chiles Center, Rose Quarter's Moda Center and Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Purdue and West Virginia have clashed eight times dating back to 1961. The Boilermakers own a 7-1 overall record against the Mountaineers, with their one loss coming during the 2010-11 season.

