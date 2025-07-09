College Basketball Analyst Names Top Challenger to Purdue in Big Ten
Heading into the 2025-26 season, it's hard to argue against Purdue as the favorite to win the Big Ten with the amount of talent on the roster. But who is the biggest challenger to the Boilermakers for the conference title? College basketball analyst Jon Rothstein believes Michigan poses the greatest threat.
On a recent edition of Inside College Basketball Now, Rothstein talked about the combination of returning players and incoming talent that propels Michigan to the top of the Big Ten for the 2025-26 season. It will also be the second year for coach Dusty May with the program.
Last year, the Wolverines went 27-10, won the Big Ten Tournament and reached the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament.
"The biggest challenger to Purdue in the Big Ten next year is going to come out of Ann Arbor, and that is Dusty May and the Michigan Wolverines," Rothstein said. "There is a little bit of a seesaw effect for Dusty May entering his second season in Ann Arbor, and that's because Michigan has really good retention, and Michigan also did yeoman's work in the transfer portal."
Michigan did lose some significant pieces from last year's team, including Tre Donaldson, Danny Wolf, and Vlad Goldin. However, May and his staff did some excellent work in the transfer portal to replace some of those holes.
The Wolverines will also have three key contributors from last year's squad back on the roster.
"Here's who is back for Michigan: Roddy Gayle Jr., Nimari Burnett — two guys who played major roles on the perimeter. Will Tschetter, a valuable reserve, and also LJ Cason, who I think could take a major step forward in his second year in Dusty May's system," Rothstein said.
"Elliott Cadeau from North Carolina will replace Tre Donaldson at point guard. We also have to like the influx of bigs for Michigan — Yaxel Lendeborg from UAB, Aday Mara from UCLA, and Morez Johnson Jr. from Illinois."
In the same episode, Rothstein talked about Purdue entering the season as the top team in college basketball, saying this was a "Final Four or bust" year for Matt Painter's squad. But, if there's one team that can prevent the Boilermakers from winning a third Big Ten title in four years, Michigan has the best opportunity.
"Michigan, to me, has the pieces to play for a chance to go to Lucas Oil Stadium for the Final Four," Rothstein said.
