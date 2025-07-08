Purdue Great Carsen Edwards Featured by Adidas in New 'A Family Thing' Video
Family is incredibly important to former Purdue superstar Carsen Edwards. Although his professional basketball career has taken him overseas to Europe, the dynamic guard still relies heavily on those closest to him for support. Thanks to Adidas, we all got a behind-the-scenes look at just how important family is to the Boilermaker legend.
This week, Adidas released a short documentary about Edwards' journey in the EuroLeague, titled Carsen Edwards — A Family Thing. The seven-minute video highlights the relationship the former Purdue star has with his family and how they continue to show him love and support during his basketball career in Europe.
It's a truly unique behind-the-scenes look into Edwards' life as a professional basketball player, some of the challenges he faces, and how his family continues to provide support.
Edwards starred at Purdue from 2016-19, averaging 17.8 points per game through his career. He was an All-American selection and the Jerry West Award winner in 2019 after averaging 24.8 points per contest as a junior.
Since his career at Purdue concluded, Edwards has spent time in the NBA, the G-League and EuroLeague. This past year, he was an All-EuroLeague first-team selection with Bayern Munich.
Below is the documentary on Edwards released by Adidas.
Carsen Edwards — A Family Thing
