Purdue Backup Forward Listed as Questionable vs. Rutgers
Purdue redshirt freshman Jack Benter is listed as "questionable" for Tuesday night's game against Rutgers. The information was released two hours prior to tipoff via the Big Ten's availability report.
Benter has been Purdue's backup at the four spot this season, coming in to relieve Trey Kaufman-Renn at different junctures of the game. The 6-foot-6 redshirt freshman has done an excellent job in his minutes on the floor so far this season.
Benter actually began the year as Purdue's starting power forward when Trey Kaufman-Renn was injured for the first two games. In those contests, the freshman scored 11 points, grabbed six rebounds, and dished out two assists in a win over Evansville. He scored 11 points, had seven rebounds, and had three assists in a win over Oakland.
Since Kaufman-Renn's return, Benter's time on the floor has been limited. For the season, the freshman is averaging 5.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, and one assist per game while shooting 46.4% from the floor.
The good news for Purdue? Senior forward Liam Murphy is off the injury report and should be available for the Boilermakers if Benter is not available.
Tipoff between Purdue and Rutgers is set for 8 p.m. ET and the game will air on Fox Sports 1 (FS1).
This is a developing story. Keep checking back for updates on the situation.
Related stories on Purdue basketball
LIVE GAME THREAD AND UPDATES: No. 1 Purdue will play Rutgers in the Big Ten opener for the 2025-26 season. Follow along for live game updates throughout the evening. CLICK HERE
5 THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT RUTGERS: No. 1 Purdue travels to Piscataway to play Rutgers in its Big Ten Opener on Tuesday night. Five things to know about the Scarlet Knights. CLICK HERE