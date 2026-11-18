Please refrain from throwing piles of leaves or snowballs at me. I understand it's way, way, waaay too early to talk about Antione West Jr. breaking any records at Purdue, but isn't he worthy of a mention after his 27-point performance against Lipscomb on Tuesday night?

West may not be a true freshman for the Boilermakers this season, but this is still his first year on the court in a Purdue uniform. He's only played five games, but he's already making a significant impact.

Only gonna get better. 📈 pic.twitter.com/c85XeR7WFI — Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) November 18, 2026

What prompted this crazy yet realistic story idea? As I've already mentioned, West's 27-point effort against Lipscomb was a pretty good starting point. So let's dive into why he may have a chance to break the program's freshman scoring record.

West has already left his mark

Nov 9, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Antione West Jr. (1). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I'm not getting into semantics. In this era of college athletics, redshirts no longer exist. That wasn't the case in the NCAA last season, so in my personal record book, West qualifies as a freshman at Purdue. Plus, he's listed as a redshirt freshman on the school's website.

But enough about that, let's jump right into it.

West's 27-point outing on Tuesday night was among the best performances by a freshman in program history. That effort is now tied for the seventh-highest scoring game by a rookie in program history. The 27 points ties former Boilers Fletcher Loyer, Caleb Swanigan and Ronnie Johnson.

Kyle Macy currently owns Purdue's single-game scoring record for a freshman, dropping 38 points in a road game against Minnesota in 1976. In the Matt Painter era, AJ Hammons holds the record, scoring 30 points in a home against Indiana in 2013.

Tuesday's game was also the fourth time this season West has reached double figures. He scored 10 in the season opener against No. 15 Gonzaga and dropped 17 points in games against Illinois State and Ohio. His lone single-digit performance was a seven-point outing against Valparaiso.

By the way, West really seems to like the No. 7. Has anyone else noticed that? Anyway ...

After five games, West is averaging 15.6 points per game and is shooting 50% from the field and 32.3% from three-point range. If he continues at this pace, he'll put himself in position to break the freshman single-season scoring record.

What is Purdue's single-season scoring record?

Feb, 27, 2011; East Lansing, MI, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard E'Twaun Moore (33). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Russell Cross had a dominant freshman season in the 1980-81 season, scoring 540 points in his rookie campaign. That averaged 16.9 points per game across 32 contests.

Purdue will play 32 regular-season games this season. If West maintains his pace of 15.6 points per game, he would finish the year with 499 points. That would put him in second place all-time, moving ahead of E'Twaun Moore, who scored 437 points as a freshman in the 2007-08 season.

That number doesn't include potential games in the Big Ten Tournament or March Madness. West may get more opportunities to break that record if Purdue goes on some deep runs in the postseason.

For West to break Cross's record by the end of the regular season, he would need to average 17 points per game. Is that feasible? Well, in his last three games, West is averaging 20.3 points per contest.

Yes, I'm aware it's still way too early to project that far ahead, but it's something to keep an eye on throughout the season. If any player has a chance to break the freshman scoring record at Purdue, West is the best candidate.

Purdue freshman scoring record holders

Mar 6, 2016; West Lafayette, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers center A.J. Hammons (20) dunks the ball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Single-game scoring record

Player Single-game point total Kyle Macy (1975-76) 38 (vs. Minnesota) Russell Cross (1980-81) 32 (vs. Tennessee) AJ Hammons (2012-13) 30 (vs. Indiana) Brandon Newman (2020-21) 29 (vs. Minnesota) E'Twaun Moore (2007-08) 28 (vs. Northwestern) Walter Jordan (1974-75) 28 (vs. Michigan State) Antione West Jr. (2026-27) 27 (vs. Lipscomb) Fletcher Loyer (2022-23) 27 (vs. Nebraska) Caleb Swanigan (2015-16) 27 (vs. Wisconsin) Ronnie Johnson (2012-13) 27 (vs. Santa Clara)

Single-season scoring record

Player Single-season scoring total Russell Cross (1980-81) 540 E'Twaun Moore (2007-08) 437 Walter Jordan (1974-75) 394 Fletcher Loyer (2022-23) 384 Robbie Hummel (2007-08) 376

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