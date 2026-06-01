Could Washington Wizards be Landing Spot for Fletcher Loyer, Trey Kaufman-Renn?

Former Purdue stars Fletcher Loyer and Trey Kaufman-Renn both had a pre-draft workout with the Washington Wizards last week, as they hope to earn a spot on an NBA roster. Multiple outlets reported that the former Boilermakers participated in the workout with the organization.

That could be relevant for both players, as the Wizards have two second-round picks in the 2026 NBA Draft. Washington will select with the No. 51 and No. 60 picks on the second day of the draft. The Wizards also won the NBA Draft Lottery and will have the first overall selection.

Kaufman-Renn was listed as a second-round pick by Sam Vecenie of The Athletic in a mock draft that was released last month. The projection had the former Boiler going No. 59 overall to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Purdue Boilermakers forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) reacts to a play. | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Loyer has not been included on any mock drafts at this point, but that doesn't mean he couldn't work his way into that conversation, especially for a franchise with three picks in the upcoming draft.

Both Kaufman-Renn and Loyer were invited to participate in the G League Scouting Combine earlier this month. Kaufman-Renn then received an invitation to the NBA Scouting Combine, joining former Purdue teammate Braden Smith.

Even if Kaufman-Renn and Loyer are not selected in the NBA Draft, there's a good chance that both will have the opportunity to prove themselves in the coming months if they earn a spot on a Summer League roster. The same applies to former Purdue center Oscar Cluff, who recently had a pre-draft workout with the Golden State Warriors.

Kaufman-Renn, Loyer left their own marks at Purdue

Purdue forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) and guard Fletcher Loyer (2) box out Wisconsin forward Nolan Winter (31). | Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Obviously, Kaufman-Renn and Loyer were part of the most successful senior class in program history. They helped guide Purdue to the National Championship Game in 2024 and won 117 games, the most of any senior group in school history.

Loyer and Kaufman-Renn also had plenty of individual success, too.

Loyer leaves as Purdue's all-time leader in made three-point baskets, breaking a record set by Carsen Edwards. In his four seasons in West Lafayette, Loyer accounted for 309 made triples while shooting 41.1% for his career.

Kaufman-Renn was a first-team All-Big Ten selection and a third-team All-American during the 2024-25 campaign at Purdue. He also led the nation in field goals that season, hitting 292 buckets that year.

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