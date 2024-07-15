Dakota Mathias Puts Up Big Numbers in Indiana Pacers Summer League Game
Former Purdue guard Dakota Mathias had a strong outing in the Indiana Pacers' Summer League game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday.
Mathias, who played at Purdue from 2014-18, finished Sunday's contest with 15 points, three rebounds and a block in the Pacers' 105-94 loss to the Timberwolves. The former Boilermaker was also four-of-five from behind the 3-point line and converted on all three of his free throw attempts.
Mathias did all that in 13:32 of work for Indiana.
Since his time at Purdue concluded, Mathias has spent time in the NBA, the NBA G-League and has played overseas. He spent the 2022-23 season playing for the Memphis Hustle, the G-League affiliate of the Grizzlies.
Mathias has played in 14 NBA games during his career, eight with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2020-21 and six with the Grizzlies in 2021-22. He averaged 3.9 points and 1.0 assists per game in those outings.
Prior to turning pro, Mathias averaged 8.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game while at Purdue. His best season came during the 2017-18 campaign when he averaged 12.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest.
Sunday's game was the second of four games the Pacers will play in the NBA 2K25 Summer League in Las Vegas. Indiana is back in action on Tuesday, July 16 at 4 p.m. ET, taking on the Phoenix Suns.
