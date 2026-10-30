Daniel Jacobsen, Caden Pierce Named to Prestigious College Basketball Award Watch Lists

Purdue center Daniel Jacobsen and forward Caden Pierce have received preseason recognition at their respective positions rom the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

This week, Jacobsen was named to the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year preseason watch list. Pierce was included on the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year watch list.

Jacobsen and Pierce are the only Boilermakers to earn preseason recognition nationally. Both were in Purdue's starting lineup for all three exhibition games this season.

Purdue expects big things from both players during the 2026-27 season, which tips off on Monday, Nov. 2, when the Boilermakers head to Vegas to open the season against No. 15 Gonzaga.

Daniel Jacobsen, center

Purdue Boilermakers center Daniel Jacobsen (12) is fouled. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jacobsen is entering his third season at Purdue and is the team's starting center to begin the 2026-27 campaign. He suffered a season-ending leg injury as a true freshman during the 2024-25 season, playing in just one game.

Last year was Jacobsen's first full season in West Lafayette. He came off the bench to relieve starter Oscar Cluff. The 7-foot-4 center averaged 12.9 minutes per game. For the season, Jacobsen averaged 5.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game He also shot 64.6% from the floor.

Head coach Matt Painter is expecting the junior center to take a big leap this season, especially now that he'll get more playing time at the five spot. Because of Cluff's presence and dominance on the glass, Jacobsen was not able to play through and learn from his mistakes. That will change this year.

Caden Pierce, forward

Princeton Tigers forward Caden Pierce (3) dunks the ball. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Pierce was a huge transfer pickup for Purdue last season and was one of the most coveted players in the transfer portal. He last played during the 2024-25 campaign at Princeton, averaging 11.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest.

As a sophomore, Pierce thrived at Princeton and was named the Ivy League Player of the Year. Averaging more than 32 minutes per contest, he averaged 16.6 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.2 steals per game. It was the most productive season of his career.

Pierce sat out the 2025-26 season while recovering from injury, maintaining one year of eligibility. In Purdue's trips to Canada and in the exhibition games, the 6-foot-7 forward has been the team's top rebounder and provides the Boilermakers with great athleticism and floor spacing at the four spot.

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