Date Set for 2025 Nonconference Showdown Between Purdue, Alabama
Go ahead and break out the calendar and turn the month to November, Purdue fans. This week, the Boilermakers announced a date for their 2025 nonconference showdown against Alabama.
Purdue and Alabama are scheduled to go head-to-head on Thursday, Nov. 13 at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa. A tipoff time and television information will be released at a later date.
Last season, the Boilermakers defeated the Crimson Tide 87-78 at Mackey Arena in an early-season nonconference clash. Purdue finished the season with a 24-12 record, reaching the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament. Alabama ended the year 28-9 and made it to the Elite Eight.
This will mark the third straight year in which Purdue and Alabama have met on the hardwood. The two teams also played in Toronto, Ontario, Canada in December 2023, a game the Boilermakers won 92-86.
Purdue and Alabama have played 10 times and the Boilermakers lead the all-time series 7-3. Next year's clash between the two top-tier programs should be another exciting nonconference showdown for college basketball.
