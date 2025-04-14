Braden Smith Announces Return to Purdue for 2025-26 Season
Braden Smith is running it back. The Purdue guard announced via social media on Monday that he will return to West Lafayette for his senior season with the Boilermakers.
"Running it back one last time," Smith wrote. "Purdue has given me everything: Memories, challenges, growth and a family. There's still more to prove, more to accomplish, and more moments to create with my brothers. Much love to my guys and Boiler Nation. Let's make this next year unforgettable."
Can you hear that deep sigh of relief coming out of West Lafayette? Although it was expected that Smith would return to Purdue for the 2024-25 season, his announcement makes it official that he'll be back in the black and gold for one more year.
Smith is coming off a remarkable year in 2024-25. He was named the Big Ten Player of the Year, received the Bob Cousy Award (best point guard in college basketball) and was a finalist for the Naismith National Player of the Year award.
Smith's return automatically makes Purdue the favorite to win the Big Ten and a contender to win college basketball's national championship in 2026.
He averaged 15.8 points, 8.7 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game. The junior helped Purdue to a 24-12 record and a trip to the Sweet 16.
Clearly, though, Smith is looking to accomplish even more in his senior season at Purdue.
