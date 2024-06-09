Details of Purdue Coach Matt Painter's New Contract Following Extension
Details regarding Matt Painter's new contract at Purdue have been released. The information was revealed after the Board of Trustees approved an extension that will keep the coach in West Lafayette through the 2028-29 college basketball season.
Painter, who took over the program in the 2005-06 season, will be entering his 20th season with the Boilermakers in 2024-25. This past year was his most successful, leading Purdue to a 34-5 record and the program's first trip to the National Championship Game since 1969.
Mike Carmin of GoldandBlack.com provided the details of Painter's extension. He will have a base salary of $4.85 million for the 2024-25 season. Also worked into his contract is $1.2 million on performance-based incentives.
Here's the breakdown of Painter's base salary by season:
- 2024-25: $4.85 million
- 2025-26: $4.97 million
- 2026-27: $5.175 million
- 2027-28: $5.2 million
- 2028-29: $5.225 million
Painter has led the program to five Big Ten regular season titles, four of those coming in the last eight years. The Boilers have also won a pair of Big Ten Tournament titles and have made 15 NCAA Tournament appearances.
Purdue has reached the Sweet 16 on seven ocassions under Painter and played in two Elite Eights. This past season was the program's first trip to the Final Four since 1980.
Overall, Painter has compiled a 447-203 record during his time in West Lafayette. Purdue has been particularly dominant over the last three seasons, owning a 92-19 record, including a 46-14 mark in conference play.
After leading the Boilermakers to a second straight Big Ten title last season, Painter was named the co-Big Ten Coach of the Year, along with Nebraska's Fred Hoiberg. It was the fifth time he has received the honor.
