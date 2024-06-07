Matt Painter's Contract Extension Reportedly Receives Approval from Purdue Trustees

Purdue trustees extend contract for men's basketball coach Matt Painter through 2029, with base salary for 2024-25 of $4.85M, with performance-based incentives of $1.2M.



Trustees say the contract puts Painter in top 4 in expanded Big Ten.