Matt Painter's Contract Extension Reportedly Receives Approval from Purdue Trustees
In a move that surprises absolutely nobody, the Purdue Board of Trustees has reportedly approved a contract extension for Boilermakers basketball coach Matt painter. Dave Bangert, formerly of the Lafayette Journal-Courier, reported the news on Friday.
The extension will keep Painter in West Lafayette through the 2028-29 season. The longtime coach of the Boilers will receive a base salary of $4.85 million in 2024-25. Painter will also receive performance-based incentives of $1.2 million.
Painter's extension comes two months after leading Purdue to the National Championship game. The Boilermakers finished the season with a 34-5 record and a second straight Big Ten regular season title.
Painter has been in charge at Purdue since the 2005-06 season. He's led the program to five Big Ten regular season titles, four of those coming in the last eight years. The Boilers have also won a pair of Big Ten Tournament titles and have made 15 NCAA Tournament appearances.
Purdue has reached the Sweet 16 on seven ocassions under Painter and played in two Elite Eights. This past season was the program's first trip to the Final Four since 1980.
Overall, Painter has compiled a 447-203 record during his time in West Lafayette. Purdue has been particularly dominant over the last three seasons, owning a 92-19 record, including a 46-14 mark in conference play.
After leading the Boilermakers to a second straight Big Ten title last season, Painter was named the co-Big Ten Coach of the Year, along with Nebraska's Fred Hoiberg. It was the fifth time he has received the honor.
Related stories on Purdue basketball
PURDUE WILL BE JUST FINE WITHOUT CATCHINGS: Thursday, Purdue revealed that four-star forward Kanon Catchings requested to be released from his scholarship. He was the No. 38 prospect in the 2024 recruiting class. It's a big blow for the Boilermakers, but Matt Painter's team will be just fine. CLICK HERE
KANON CATCHINGS DECOMMITS AT 11TH HOUR: Kanon Catchings, the top prospect in Purdue's heralded 2024 recruiting class, has asked for his release from his National Letter of Intent. Catchings was a four-star prospect and expected to make a quick impact with the Boilermakers. CLICK HERE