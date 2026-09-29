Details Released for Purdue Basketball's Exhibition Game vs. UConn

Details regarding Purdue's exhibition game against UConn have been released. The Boilermakers are heading to the East Coast on Tuesday, Oct. 27, for a preseason showdown with the Huskies and a rematch of the 2024 National Championship Game.

Purdue and UConn will play at People's Bank Arena in Hartford, Conn., with tipoff set for 7 p.m. ET. There is no television information provided at this time.

The matchup between Purdue and UConn will be the third exhibition game of th year for Matt Painter's team. The Boilermakers will play Ball State on Sunday, Oct. 18 at Mackey Arena and will travel to play Purdue Fort Wayne at Memorial Coliseum on Thursday, Oct. 22.

UConn will also play three exhibition games, though the Huskies are playing only power conference opponents. They will play Syracuse, Michigan State and Purdue in preseason action.

Purdue's matchup with UConn will be a rematch of the 2024 National Championship Game. The Huskies defeated the Boilers 75-60.

Purdue schedules tough exhibitions regularly

Oct 24, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; Purdue Boilermakers center Daniel Jacobsen (12). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Boilers playing a tough non-conference game away from Mackey Arena isn't a new thing. Painter has tested his team before the regular season in each of the last three seasons, taking his team on the road.

Purdue played Arkansas in 2023, Creighton in 2024 and Kentucky last year. All three games were played on the road, allowing the Boilermakers to get accustomed to playing tough competition outside of West Lafayette.

The Boilers haven't had any success on the scoreboard in those games, losing each of those three exhibition contests. But the result at the end of the season is what has mattered most.

Purdue has reached the Sweet 16 each of the last three years, with a run to the National Championship Game to close out the 2023-24 campaign and a trip to the Elite Eight last season.

After the exhibition games are over, Purdue jumps right into the deep end of its 2026-27 schedule. It opens up the year on Monday, Nov. 2 against Gonzaga, playing in the Hall of Fame Opening Night game in Las Vegas.

Having an exhibition game against UConn on a neutral floor — though it might as well be a home game for the Huskies — should prepare the Boilermakers for another tough non-conference slate and difficult Big Ten schedule.

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