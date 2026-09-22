Why Matt Painter Didn't Open Spot for Trey Kaufman-Renn to Return to Purdue

In the always-evolving world of college athletics, Purdue coach Matt Painter remains true to his principles. The opportunity to bring back Trey Kaufman-Renn is probably quite appealing, but he doesn't want to recant what he promised others on the roster.

That promise is a chance to earn minutes to play for one of college basketball's premier programs. Even though Kaufman-Renn was granted a temporary restraining order and is permitted to seek out opportunities to continue his college basketball career, Purdue has moved on from the former first-team All-Big Ten selection.

Purdue has a frontcourt that includes Daniel Jacobsen, Raleigh Burgess, Sinan Huan, Caden Pierce, Rivers Knight and, potentially, Enzo Shahrvin. Although Kaufman-Renn would help the 2026-27 Boilers in their biggest area of need, Painter wants to give others their opportunities to make an impact in West Lafayette.

“Our guys committed to us based on the opportunities they expected to have,” Painter told Seth Davis of HoopsHQ. “You give somebody your word, you can’t go back.”

Kaufman-Renn already had his opportunity at Purdue, one he took full advantage of across his five seasons. He redshirted his first season because of an injury, then played key roles for the Boilermakers the following four years. He was a member of a program that won two Big Ten regular-season championships, a pair of Big Ten Tournament titles and reached the National Championship Game.

Following his senior season, Kaufman-Renn was selected in the second round of the NBA Draft by the Minnesota Timberwolves and went through the NBA Summer League with the team. But because of the NCAA's new five-for-five rule, the Sellersberg, Ind. native believes he should have one more year of eligibility.

"I think it was hearing that a lot of players were in similar positions and were going to get another year to play college basketball, another year to get paid a lot of money," Kaufman-Renn told The Indianapolis Star. "Why shouldn't I be in that group?"

Kaufman-Renn said that six or seven college basketball programs reached out to him about joining their teams for the 2026-27 season. Purdue was not one of those schools.

Purdue still awaiting word on Enzo Shahrvin

Mar 28, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One major reason why some thought Kaufman-Renn's return to Purdue was possible was because of the void he would fill. The Boilermakers lack a physical post presence right now, which was exposed a bit during the team's trip to Canada.

Kaufman-Renn would provide a big body, a strong rebounder and an elite scorer in the paint. But Purdue may have an answer to that issue.

Painter is still awaiting word on the eligibility of Shahrvin, a 6-foot-9 forward from France. He would give Purdue that strong, physical presence that the Boilermakers lack in the post.

"Hopefully, we can get Enzo, we can get everything cleared through the NCAA," Painter told Jon Rothstein on the Inside College Basketball Now podcast. "We need that physicality that he brings. He gives us one more guy on that frontline."

Purdue begins official practice for the 2026-27 season this week. The Boilers are less than one month away from their first exhibition game against Ball State.

The NCAA continues to take its sweet time making a judgment in Shahrvin's situation.

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