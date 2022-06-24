Detroit Pistons Select Purdue Guard Jaden Ivey with the No. 5 Overall Pick in the 2022 NBA Draft

NEW YORK — After a successful two-year college basketball career with the Purdue basketball program, Jaden Ivey was selected by the Detroit Pistons with the fifth pick in the 2022 NBA Draft on Thursday.

Ivey, who originally joined the Boilermakers in the class of 2020, is the first basketball player from South Bend, Indiana, to ever be taken in the first round of the NBA Draft. He is Purdue's highest draft pick since Glenn Robinson went No. 1 overall in 1994.

During his freshman season, Ivey was named to the Big Ten All-Freshman team after averaging 11.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. The 6-foot-five, in-state product was twice named conference player of the week before closing the season strong by putting up 18.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game over the last six contests of the season.

Following his freshman campaign, Ivey was a massive contributor for Team USA in the FIBA U19 World Cup in Latvia. He helped the unit earn the gold medal and was named to the FIBA U19 All-Star 5 Team after averaging 12.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.7 blocks in just 16.5 minutes per game.

The dynamic guard was stellar in his second and final season for Purdue, garnering consensus second-team All-American honors. Ivey played in 36 games while recording 17.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists while adding 33 steals and 20 blocked 20 shots.

Ivey will now play alongside the 2021 No. 1 pick in Cade Cunningham. Former Purdue point guard Carsen Edwards is also on the roster after signing a two-year contract near the end of last season. The Pistons finished the season with a 23-59 overall record.

