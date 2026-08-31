Even if Court Rules in His Favor, Purdue Should Pass on Trey Kaufman-Renn's Return

No matter which rule you'd like to apply, Trey Kaufman-Renn is out of eligibility. That didn't stop the former Purdue forward from filing a lawsuit against the NCAA in the Clark County (Ind.) courts last week, hoping he'll be granted the opportunity to play college basketball for the 2026-27 season.

Judges seem to regularly rule in favor of student-athletes these days, so who knows if the court will side with Kaufman-Renn and grant him a sixth year of eligibility. Even if that unfolds, Purdue should pass on the opportunity to bring him back.

This is all conjecture, of course. I have no idea if Matt Painter has contemplated the possibility of adding Kaufman-Renn to this year's roster. It may have been a flickering thought that faded into the abyss.

What I do know, though, is that Painter has established the best culture in college basketball. He's accomplished that by recruiting high school prospects, developing talent and retaining the best players on the roster. Allowing Kaufman-Renn to return would contradict the head coach's words and actions.

This past season, Painter spoke out against G League players returning to college basketball, saying it robbed high school recruits of opportunities.

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter and forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4). | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

"Everybody is a high school player at one time. There have to be opportunities for high school players," Painter said last October. "Why are we taking away from high school players? The portal, all that stuff, takes away from the recruitment, especially [Division II], low-major, mid-major recruitment. It just does.

"Isn't the backbone of what we have high school student-athletes? And we just keep going away from it. So, I'm kind of the opposite. I'm stubborn. I just want to do more of it, keep doing more of it, even if I lose a guy."

Kaufman-Renn has had his opportunity at the college level. He was a redshirt for the Boilermakers during the 2021-22 season because of an injury, then proceeded to play the following four years. He had his best year as a junior, averaging 20.1 points and 6.5 rebounds per contest, earning All-Big Ten honors.

After averaging 14.2 points and 8.3 boards per game last season for the Boilermakers, Kaufman-Renn was selected with the No. 59 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft by the Minnesota Timberwolves. He went through the G League and NBA combines. The former Boilermaker participated in Summer League.

If he wins the court case, the idea of adding Kaufman-Renn to the 2026-27 roster is as tempting as a glass of water after three days in the desert. But he's had his opportunity at the college level. It's time for someone else to have their moment.

Would Painter consider bringing Kaufman-Renn back?

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter speaks to media. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

You don't have to look too hard at Purdue's roster to see how Kaufman-Renn would help this year's team. Not only would he provide the experience of a sixth-year player, but he also brings physical toughness in the post and could immediately help the Boilers on the boards.

So, if he wanted to, Painter could easily justify adding Kaufman-Renn to the 2026-27 roster. Is it a serious consideration, though?

In a recent interview with Jon Rothstein, Painter made it sound like he's ready for the next group of Boilermakers to get their opportunity to shine.

"I don't think Trey would apply for this because he redshirted and then he had four years, even though everything can be battled these days," Painter said when talking about former players returning. "But our other two guys, there's just no way that we could take them back just because these other guys, it's their turn, right? You've given that word. ... But I wouldn't be against any of those guys, whether it was Braden Smith or Fletch[er Loyer], if they went somewhere else."

Purdue is still awaiting a final decision from the NCAA regarding the eligibility status of 6-foot-9 forward Enzo Shahrvin. He joined the team in July and has been practicing, but has not yet been cleared to play in competitions.

If he's cleared, he'll be a big help for Purdue's physicality and will provide a strong interior presence that the team currently lacks in the frontcourt. Sure, Kaufman-Renn would be an immediate fix, but the Boilers do have a potential option to help in the post.

As much sense as it makes for Painter to add Kaufman-Renn to the roster if he wins his court case, it seems unlikely that he would take opportunities away from the other players on his team.

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