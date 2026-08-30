Trey Kaufman-Renn Files Lawsuit Against NCAA. Is a Return to Purdue Possible?

Trey Kaufman-Renn spent five seasons at Purdue, but he's asking a court to grant him one more year of eligibility. According to a report from WAVE's Mark Stevens, the former All-Big Ten selection has filed a suit in Clark County (Ind.) against the NCAA, requesting eligibility for the 2026-27 season.

Kaufman-Renn was selected in the second round of the 2026 NBA Draft, picked No. 59 overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves. He participated in the G League Combine, the NBA Combine and NBA Summer League after departing from Purdue.

He has not yet signed a contract with the Timberwolves.

The NCAA and Power Four leagues like the Big Ten and SEC have attempted to restrict those who signed professional contracts from returning to college athletics.

Kaufman-Renn was a member of Purdue's 2021 recruiting class, but an injury forced him to redshirt in his first season in West Lafayette. Under the NCAA's new five-for-five model, there are no redshirt seasons and no medical hardship waivers. So, it would appear that the former Boilermaker doesn't have a strong case.

However, student-athletes have frequently been granted temporary restraining orders against the NCAA, allowing them to pursue a return to college. It's hard to predict the outcome of Kaufman-Renn's case.

Could Kaufman-Renn return to Purdue?

Purdue Boilermakers forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) leaves the court. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Matt Painter has made it clear that Purdue's 2026-27 frontcourt lacks physicality, at least at this stage of the offseason. Adding Kaufman-Renn back to the team would certainly address that issue, as he became known as one of the most dominant post players in the Big Ten over the past two years.

But would he return to West Lafayette if granted an additional year of eligibility?

Purdue's roster currently sits at 16 players, but is still awaiting an eligibility ruling on 6-foot-9 French big man Enzo Shahrvin. He is expected to provide the Boilers with the physical presence on the boards the team lacks.

Of those 16 players, three were grandfathered in under the NCAA's "designated student-athlete" status for walk-ons — Jace Rayl, Sam King and Jack Lusk. That would give Purdue some wiggle room to add a piece to the 2026-27 roster, even if Shahrvin is granted eligibility for the upcoming season.

Would Painter welcome Kaufman-Renn back to the team? The forward would certainly help the Boilermakers, but bringing back an NBA Draft pick would be met with plenty of criticism.

Painter addressed the potential return of his former players under this new eligibility model in an interview with Jon Rothstein.

"I don't think Trey would apply for this because he redshirted and then he had four years, even though everything can be battled these days," Painter said when talking about former players returning. "But our other two guys, there's just no way that we could take them back just because these other guys, it's their turn, right? You've given that word. ... But I wouldn't be against any of those guys, whether it was Braden Smith or Fletch[er Loyer], if they went somewhere else."

Purdue had five players exit the program because they exhausted their eligibility after the 2025-26 season: Kaufman-Renn, Smith, Loyer, Oscar Cluff and Liam Murphy. Guard Aaron Fine was the only player to enter the transfer portal.

Though there's no confirmation, it sounds like Purdue is ready to move forward with the current players on the roster and hopes that Shahrvin will be eligible for the 2026-27 season. If Kaufman-Renn wins his case, though, his future would be something to monitor, whether he returns to West Lafayette or commits to play somewhere else.

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