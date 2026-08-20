5 Takeaways From Matt Painter's Interview That Purdue Fans Need to Know Right Now

For the first time since Zach Edey left, Purdue is facing some major questions heading into a college basketball season. The Boilermakers will have to replace a lot of production from the past two seasons, but head coach Matt Painter remains optimistic about the outlook for his program.

This week, Painter sat down with Jon Rothstein on the Inside College Basketball Now podcast. He spoke about the team's trip to Canada, the question marks surrounding this team and the potential for players to have a breakout year in the 2026-27 campaign.

What were some of the biggest takeaways from Painter's interview with Rothstein? A few things stood out more than others.

There's still no news on Enzo Shahrvin's eligibility

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter walks off the court. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Purdue continues to sit and wait on Enzo Shahrvin's eligibility status. The 6-foot-9 forward from France has been committed to the Boilermakers for months, but has not yet received word from the NCAA on whether or not he can play college basketball.

It's a frustrating situation, especially with only two months until Purdue hits the court for the first exhibition game in October. The Boilermakers would like to know, for better or worse, whether Shahrvin can play or if he's ineligible because of his professional status overseas.

Painter spoke about the importance of Shahrvin's eligibility, particularly when it comes to his physical presence. He thinks Purdue is lacking that type of player in the post right now, and Shahrvin's eligibility would address some of those concerns.

For now, though, the Boilers continue to sit and wait on the NCAA to make a decision.

Potential for three "point guards" on the floor at once?

Purdue Boilermakers guard Antione West (1) dribbles the basketball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When asked about players who could have a breakout year this season, Painter named multiple players, including Gicarri Harris, Daniel Jacobsen, Omer Mayer, Antione West Jr., and Luke Ertel. But that wasn't the most interesting part of his answer.

Painter mentioned the possibility of playing West, Mayer and Ertel at the same time, putting three talented ball-handlers on the court. It's just one potential lineup Purdue can tinker with this season because of the versatility on the roster.

"That's what I like. We could actually put three point guards out on the court at the same time," Painter said. "We could put a lot of different mixes out there."

That trio probably isn't one you'd see a lot, but it speaks to Painter's larger point: there are several different lineups Purdue can utilize this season. In certain situations, having Mayer, Ertel and West on the floor together might be the best option.

Daniel Jacobsen is poised to make a big jump

Purdue Boilermakers center Daniel Jacobsen (12) celebrates a bucket. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since the conclusion of last season, Painter has spoken highly of the potential of Jacobsen. The 7-foot-4 center is entering his third season in West Lafayette, but last year was really his freshman campaign because of an injury sustained early in the 2024-25 season.

Jacobsen averaged 5.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game last year. Now that he's two years past his injury, Painter is expecting the center to become a force for the Boilers.

"Daniel Jacobsen, I think, will have a really good year for us," he said. "We need him to rebound at a high level. Even though he's different, [kind of like] JaJuan Johnson — when JaJuan Johnson started being able to rebound with that frame, that's when he took off.

"Sometimes with those skinny guys, just that time. I think he can have a really big year for us. We need him to rebound the basketball for us, give that dimension of a guy you can throw flip-up lobs to; he can make a three, he can run the court. He's also really worked on his post-up game. He fights for position in the post. He's got a chance to have a great year."

Better on-ball defense this season

Purdue Boilermakers guard Gicarri Harris (24) defends. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One thing that stood out during Purdue's four-game trip to Canada was its defensive pressure. The guards forced several turnovers throughout the week, playing a more aggressive style of defense than we have seen in previous years.

West was the leader of that group, but Harris, Ertel and Mayer were also hounding the basketball. It resulted in quick transition buckets and easy points. That could be a strength for the Boilermakers this year.

"We definitely have a chance to be much better on the ball defensively," Painter said. "We have some guys who can guard the basketball; we have some very versatile fours."

Along with the defensive pressure Purdue's guards put on the opposition, forwards Raleigh Burgess, Caden Pierce and Jack Benter did an excellent job on the perimeter. If Jacobsen can provide elite rim protection, the Boilers have a chance to show significant improvement defensively this year.

Luke Ertel is ready for the moment

Former Mount Vernon guard Luke Ertel. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A lot of hype surrounded Ertel upon his arrival in West Lafayette. He made some freshman mistakes in Canada, but he also wasn't afraid of the moment. That's been Painter's greatest takeaway from the Mount Vernon product.

"Luke's ability to compete is his greatest strength," Painter said. "He's not scared of the moment. He's going to compete; he's going to keep coming at you."

Painter said Ertel still has plenty to learn before the season tips off, primarily finding the balance of staying aggressive while working within the offense. But the freshman should get plenty of time on the floor during his rookie season at Purdue.

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