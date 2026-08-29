Every Jersey Number Retired by Each NBA Franchise, and Who Should Be Next

There is no better way to honor a player’s career as an NBA franchise than retiring their jersey number.

Of the 5,000 or so athletes who have played at least one minute in an NBA game, just a select few have had that honor bestowed on them. And one player—11-time champion Bill Russell—has his No. 6 jersey retired by all 30 NBA franchises .

This upcoming season, the Raptors will honor Kyle Lowry by retiring his No. 7 jersey in Toronto, and the Timberwolves will finally hang Kevin Garnett’s No. 21 jersey in the Target Center rafters.

There is only one NBA team to not have a single jersey of a former player retired. And did you know Kobe Bryant’s jersey is retired by a franchise he never played for?

Scroll forth for a deep dive into every number retired by each NBA franchise, and a look ahead at which player(s) these teams could honor next:

Jump to a team here:

Atlanta Hawks (6)

6: Bill Russell

9: Bob Pettit

21: Dominique Wilkins

23: Lou Hudson

44: Pete Maravich

55: Dikembe Mutombo

Founded in 1946 in Buffalo, the Hawks have been playing in Atlanta since 1968. The most recent Hawk to get his jersey retired is the late Dikembe Mutombo, who won three Defensive Player of the Year awards in his five seasons in the ATL.

Who should be next? There’s no obvious choice. One Eastern Conference finals appearance probably isn’t enough for Trae Young (11) to be honored by the franchise. Joe Johnson (2), maybe?

Boston Celtics (24)

The Celtics retired Kevin Garnett’s No. 5 jersey in 2022. | Nancy Lane/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images

00: Robert Parish

1: Walter Brown (founder, team owner)

2: Red Auerbach (coach)

3: Dennis Johnson

5: Kevin Garnett

6: Bill Russell

10: Jo Jo White

14: Bob Cousy

15: Tommy Heinsohn (player, coach)

16: Tom Sanders

17: John Havlicek

18: Dave Cowens

19: Don Nelson

21: Bill Sharman

22: Ed Macauley

23: Frank Ramsey

24: Sam Jones

25: KC Jones

31: Cedric Maxwell

32: Kevin McHale

33: Larry Bird

34: Paul Pierce

35: Reggie Lewis

LOSCY: Jim Loscutoff

Rookies don’t have many numbers to choose from in Boston these days. The Celtics lead the entire NBA in jersey retirements. Seventeen league championships will do that. This list would be 25 numbers (instead of 24), but seven-time champ Jim Loscutoff (1955–64) didn’t want to have his jersey retired, so they hung up a banner with the nickname “LOSCY” instead.

Who should be next? Jayson Tatum (0) for sure, and Brad Stevens believes Jaylen Brown (7) should have his jersey retired as well despite the trade to Philadelphia this offseason.

Brooklyn Nets (8)

3: Dražen Petrović

5: Jason Kidd

6: Bill Russell

15: Vince Carter

23: John Williamson

25: Bill Melchionni

32: Julius Erving

52: Charles “Buck” Williams

Vince Carter got his No. 15 jersey retired in 2025 after he was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in ’24.

Who should be next? Brook Lopez (11). The No. 10 pick by the Nets in 2008, Lopez is the franchise’s all-time leader in points (10,444) and blocks (972).

Charlotte Hornets (3)

6: Bill Russell

13: Bobby Phills

30: Dell Curry

Dell Curry, the father of Steph and Seth Curry, had his No. 30 jersey retired in March 2026, nearly 30 years after he played his last game in a Hornets uniform. Bobby Phills, No. 13, was an active player with Charlotte when he tragically died in a car crash in January 2000.

Who should be next? Kemba Walker (15). Walker was a three-time All-Star with the Hornets and retired as Charlotte’s all-time leading scorer.

Chicago Bulls (6)

1: Derrick Rose

4: Jerry Sloan

6: Bill Russell

10: Bob Love

23: Michael Jordan

33: Scottie Pippen

Like the aforementioned Curry in Charlotte, Derrick Rose also had his jersey retirement ceremony in 2026.

Who should be next? There are not any obvious candidates. Joakim Noah (13) was the heart and soul of those Rose-led teams, but two All-Star appearances probably aren’t enough to join the likes of Jordan and Pippen in the United Center rafters.

Cleveland Cavaliers (8)

The Cavs retired Zydrunas Ilgauskas’s jersey in 2014. | David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images

6: Bill Russell

7: Bingo Smith

11: Zydrunas Ilgauskas

22: Larry Nance

25: Mark Price

34: Austin Carr

42: Nate Thurmond

43: Brad Daugherty

One of the most beloved players in Cavs history, Ilgauskas had his jersey retired in 2014. He spent 14 of his 15 years in the NBA with Cleveland.

Who should be next? It’s only a matter of time until LeBron James (23) has his number retired by his hometown team, even if he chose the 76ers this offseason over another reunion in Cleveland.

Dallas Mavericks (7)

6: Bill Russell

12: Derek Harper

15: Brad Davis

22: Rolando Blackman

24: Kobe Bryant

24: Mark Aguirre

41: Dirk Nowitzki

The Mavs retired No. 24 in honor of Kobe Bryant shortly after his tragic death in January 2020. “Kobe’s legacy transcends basketball, and our organization has decided that the number 24 will never again be worn by a Dallas Maverick,” then-owner Mark Cuban said in a statement. In 2026, the Mavs also retired the same jersey number for Mark Aguirre, who wore No. 24 from 1981 to ’89.

Who should be next? Lol. Luka Dončić (77) should be next, but after that disaster of a trade , will the Mavs do what’s right down the road?

Denver Nuggets (7)

2: Alex English

6: Bill Russell

12: Fat Lever

33: David Thompson

40: Byron Beck

44: Dan Issel

55: Dikembe Mutombo

The Nuggets also retired No. 432 in 2026 for former coach Doug Moe, who died in February. Moe won 432 games as Denver’s coach from 1980 to ’90.

Who should be next? The man who was drafted in the middle of a Taco Bell ad for the Quesarito . Nikola Jokić (15) will one day see his jersey retired. The interesting part, though, is that another franchise legend—Carmelo Anthony—also wore No. 15. Anthony wants the Nuggets to retire No. 15 for both himself and Jokić. Jamal Murray (27) has a case, too, as the second-best player on the franchise’s first and only NBA championship team in 2023.

Detroit Pistons (12)

1: Chauncey Billups

2: Chuck Daly

3: Ben Wallace

4: Joe Dumars

6: Bill Russell

10: Dennis Rodman

11: Isaiah Thomas

15: Vinnie Johnson

16: Bob Lanier

21: Dave Bing

32: Richard Hamilton

40: Bill Laimbeer

Dennis Rodman spent the majority of his career in Detroit, but it is interesting that the Pistons (who he won two titles with) retired his No. 10, and Chicago—where he won three straight championships—has not.

Who should be next? If it’s not Tayshaun Prince (22) or Rasheed Wallace (30 or 36), the answer is probably Cade Cunningham. But the No. 2 jersey he wears is already retired by the Pistons. When he was drafted by the Pistons in 2021, Cunningham got the green light from Daly’s family to wear No. 2. Elsewhere in the organization, the Pistons will likely do something special for broadcaster George Blaha when he retires.

Golden State Warriors (8)

6: Bill Russell

9: Andre Iguodala

13: Wilt Chamberlain

14: Tom Meschery

16: Al Attles

17: Chris Mullin

24: Rick Barry

42: Nate Thurmond

Iguodala had his No. 9 jersey retired in 2025 after winning four championships during Golden State’s dynastic run in the 2010s and early ’20s.

Who should be next? Easy answer. The trio of Steph Curry (30), Klay Thompson (11) and Draymond Green (23) should all join their longtime teammate Iguodala in the San Francisco rafters.

Houston Rockets (8)

Yao Ming had his No. 11 jersey retired after spending his entire career with the Rockets. | David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

6: Bill Russell

11: Yao Ming

22: Clyde Drexler

23: Calvin Murphy

24: Moses Malone

34: Hakeem Olajuwon

44: Elvin Hayes

45: Rudy Tomjanovich

Two players on this list—Clyde Drexler and Moses Malone—also have their jerseys retired by other organizations.

Who should be next? It’s probably too late at this point, but Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady (1) hasn’t had his jersey retired by any team. The Rockets could do so. James Harden (13) is also all over the franchise’s record books after his nine years there, but the Rockets might want some time to heal after their ugly divorce.

Indiana Pacers (5)

6: Bill Russell

30: George McGinnis

31: Reggie Miller

34: Mel Daniels

35: Roger Brown

No. 529 is also retired by the organization in honor of Pacers legend Bob “Slick” Leonard, who won 529 games as head coach in the 1960s and ’70s.

Who should be next? Tyrese Haliburton (0) still has some work to do, but after leading the franchise to its second-ever NBA Finals appearance in 2025, he’s off to a great start.

Los Angeles Clippers (1)

6: Bill Russell

The Clippers are the only team in the NBA to not have any jerseys retired (aside from Russell’s No. 6), which is pretty wild considering the franchise has been in existence since 1970.

Who should be, well, first? It’d only be right to see Chris Paul (3) and Blake Griffin (32) honored with a Clippers jersey retirement at some point over the next few years.

Los Angeles Lakers (15)

6: Bill Russell

8: Kobe Bryant

13: Wilt Chamberlain

16: Pau Gasol

21: Michael Cooper

22: Elgin Baylor

24: Kobe Bryant

25: Gail Goodrich

32: Magic Johnson

33: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

34: Shaquille O’Neal

42: James Worthy

44: Jerry West

52: Jamaal Wilkes

99: George Mikan

Kobe Bryant wore two numbers (No. 8, No. 24) for a decade apiece in Los Angeles, and the Lakers retired both after he officially retired in 2016. He’s the only player in NBA history to have multiple numbers retired by the same franchise. ( Here’s an explainer on why Bryant switched numbers in the middle of his career .)

Who should be next? Believe it or not, LeBron James’s eight seasons he spent in Los Angeles is his longest single stretch with any team. (He’s played for Cleveland for 11 seasons, but over two stints.) His Lakers No. 23 should be retired some day. As the face of the franchise moving forward, Luka Dončić (77) also has a case if he finds some postseason success.

Memphis Grizzlies (4)

6: Bill Russell

9: Tony Allen

33: Marc Gasol

50: Zach Randolph

Established in 1995 as the Vancouver Grizzlies, the franchise recently retired the jerseys of three players who were key to those great teams in Memphis in the early 2010s in Tony Allen, Marc Gasol and Zach Randolph.

Who should be next? Mike Conley (11). Conley is still playing these days, but he was the point guard of those great Grizzlies teams that featured Allen, Gasol and Randolph. If they got their jerseys retired, so should he.

Miami Heat (8)

1: Chris Bosh

3: Dwyane Wade

6: Bill Russell

10: Tim Hardaway

23: Michael Jordan

32: Shaquille O’Neal

33: Alonzo Mourning

40: Udonis Haslem

Yes, the Heat retired Michael Jordan’s No. 23 jersey in 2003 despite the fact that he never played a single minute for Miami. “In honor of your greatness and for all you’ve done for the game of basketball—and not just the NBA, but for all the fans around the world—we want to honor you and hang your jersey, No. 23, from the rafters,” Heat president Pat Riley said in ’03.

Miami also hung the No. 13 jersey in the rafters to honor longtime Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino, which is a choice, but the number isn’t technically retired by the team. Bam Adebayo has worn No. 13 since his rookie year in 2017.

Who should be next? LeBron James won two titles with the Heat wearing a No. 6 jersey. He’ll be in the rafters someday soon. Adebayo (13) has a good chance, too, as he’ll become Miami’s all-time leading rebounder in the first few weeks of the 2026–27 season.

Milwaukee Bucks (10)

1: Oscar Robinson

2: Junior Bridgeman

4: Sidney Moncrief

6: Bill Russell

8: Marques Johnson

10: Bob Dandridge

14: Jon McGlocklin

16: Bob Lanier

32: Brian Winters

33: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Four players retired by the Bucks were on their 1970–71 championship squad: Oscar Robinson (1), Bob Dandridge (10), Jon McGlocklin (14) and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (33).

Who should be next? Easy choice. Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) will have his jersey sitting next to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s No. 33 once he retires. Khris Middleton (22) probably will, too, after he helped the Bucks to a championship in 2021.

Minnesota Timberwolves (3)

2: Malik Sealy

6: Bill Russell

21: Kevin Garnett (on Feb. 28, 2027)

The Wolves will finally honor Kevin Garnett’s career with a jersey retirement after a matchup against the Celtics on Feb. 28, 2027. Minnesota also retired No. 2 in honor of Malik Sealy, who tragically died in a car accident in 2000.

Who should be next? If he stays in Minnesota for the long-term, Anthony Edwards (5) is a possibility. There’s still plenty of love in the Twin Cities for Karl-Anthony Towns (32), who is a candidate as well, especially if there’s a homecoming down the road. Perhaps the Timberwolves hang a Naz Reid commemorative beach towel in the rafters some day, too.

New Orleans Pelicans (2)

6: Bill Russell

7: Pete Maravich

Pete Maravich never played for the Pelicans, of course (he retired in 1980 and this franchise was established in 2002), but the Pels retired No. 7 for his contributions to the state of Louisiana as a former player for the LSU Tigers and New Orleans Jazz (now the Utah Jazz) in the 1960s and ’70s.

Who should be next? Chris Paul (3) spent the first six seasons of his soon-to-be Hall of Fame career in New Orleans, back when they were still called the Hornets. Anthony Davis (23) was the face of the franchise for the first seven years of his career before he was flipped to the Lakers in a blockbuster. Both aren’t shoo-ins to have their jersey retired in New Orleans, but both would make sense.

New York Knicks (9)

6: Bill Russell

10: Walt Frazier

12: Dick Barnett

15: Earl Monroe

15: Dick McGuire

19: Willis Reed

22: Dave DeBusschere

24: Bill Bradley

33: Patrick Ewing

Walt Frazier (10) joins the short list of players on this list who are still in the building every night, as he’s worked alongside Mike Breen as the Knicks’ color commentator on MSG Network for years.

Who should be next? You know the answer. Jalen Brunson (11) will have his number retired some day after leading the Knicks to the 2026 championship, the franchise’s first in 53 years. OG Anunoby (8) has a chance, too, after his tip-in game-winner in Game 4 of the Finals . Josh Hart (3) maybe, too? It depends how long this core sticks together. But Brunson for sure.

Oklahoma City Thunder (8)

The Thunder retired Nick Collison’s No. 4 jersey in 2019. | Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images

1: Gus Williams

4: Nick Collison

6: Bill Russell

10: Nate McMillan

19: Lenny Wilkens

24: Spencer Haywood

32: Fred Brown

43: Jack Sikma

Fan-favorite Nick Collison (4) is the only player to have his jersey retired since the franchise moved from Seattle to Oklahoma City in 2008.

Who should be next? Now that he’s retired , it shouldn’t be long before Russell Westbrook (0) is in the rafters. Kevin Durant (35) should be up there, too, once his playing days are done, even after leaving for Golden State. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) is looking like a guarantee down the road as well.

Orlando Magic (3)

6: Bill Russell

6: Sixth Man

32: Shaquille O’Neal

There has only been one man to wear No. 6 in Magic history. The Magic, who retired it in honor of their fans, unretired No. 6 for Patrick Ewing during his lone season in Orlando in 2001–02.

Who should be next? If Penny Hardaway (1) and Tracy McGrady (1) can’t get their No. 1 jersey retired, and Dwight Howard (12) can’t either, it’s not looking good for anyone else.

Philadelphia 76ers (11)

2: Moses Malone

3: Allen Iverson

4: Dolph Schayes

6: Bill Russell

6: Julius Erving

10: Mo Cheeks

13: Wilt Chamberlain

15: Hal Greer

24: Bobby Jones

32: Billy Cunningham

34: Charles Barkley

Allen Iverson was the most recent 76ers player to get his jersey retired, as the franchise honored him by raising No. 3 to the rafters in 2014.

Who should be next? Joel Embiid (21). And hey, if something magical happens this year, maybe LeBron James (23) will see his jersey up there too.

Phoenix Suns (13)

5: Dick Van Arsdale

6: Bill Russell

6: Walter Davis

7: Kevin Johnson

9: Dan Majerle

13: Steve Nash

24: Tom Chambers

31: Shawn Marion

32: Amar’e Stoudemire

33: Alvan Adams

34: Charles Barkley

42: Connie Hawkins

44: Paul Westphal

Only the Lakers and Celtics have retired more numbers than the Suns, who last gave the honor to Amar’e Stoudemire (32) in 2024.

Who should be next? Over the franchise’s 59 seasons, nobody has scored more points in a Suns uniform than Devin Booker (1).

Portland Trail Blazers (13)

1: Larry Weinberg

6: Bill Russell

13: Dave Twardzik

14: Lionel Hollins

15: Larry Steele

20: Maurice Lucas

22: Clyde Drexler

30: Bob Gross

30: Terry Porter

32: Bill Walton

36: Lloyd Neal

45: Geoff Petrie

77: Jack Ramsay

The Trail Blazers honored team founder and former owner Larry Weinberg by retiring the No. 1 jersey back in 1992. The No. 77 is retired in honor of former coach Jack Ramsay, who led the Trail Blazers to their first (and only) NBA championship in 1977.

Who should be next? As if it wasn’t a guarantee already, Damian Lillard (0) is only adding to his Portland legacy by returning to the court for the Trail Blazers this season.

Sacramento Kings (12)

The Kings retired Chris Webber’s No. 4 jersey in 2009. | Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

1: Tiny Archibald

2: Mitch Richmond

4: Chris Webber

6: Bill Russell

6: Sixth Man

11: Bob Davies

12: Maurice Stokes

14: Oscar Robertson

16: Peja Stojaković

21: Vlade Divac

27: Jack Twyman

44: Sam Lacey

Like the Magic, the Kings also retired No. 6 in honor of their fans back in 1986. Light the beam.

Who should be next? There are no obvious candidates. For a while, it was looking like De’Aaron Fox (5) would have a shot, but that’s no longer the case as he’s in San Antonio. DeMarcus Cousins (15) has gone on record saying he wants the Kings to retire his jersey, but that doesn’t seem likely due to his rocky relationship with the franchise.

San Antonio Spurs (11)

00: Johnny Moore

6: Bill Russell

6: Avery Johnson

9: Tony Parker

12: Bruce Bowen

13: James Silas

20: Manu Ginobili

21: Tim Duncan

32: Sean Elliott

44: George Gervin

50: David Robinson

The Spurs also will likely do something special for Gregg Popovich in the coming years.

Who should be next? Kawhi Leonard (2) has a fascinating case. He put together a résumé that certainly is jersey-retirement worthy—two-time Defensive Player of the Year and a 2014 championship. But his tenure didn’t end on a good note, plus Dylan Harper is wearing No. 2 these days. Victor Wembanyama (1) has a lot of basketball to play, but through three seasons he’s well on his way.

Toronto Raptors (3)

The Raptors retired Vince Carter’s No. 15 jersey in 2024. | Mert Alper Dervis/Anadolu via Getty Images

6: Bill Russell

7: Kyle Lowry (on Jan. 10, 2027)

15: Vince Carter

Kyle Lowry will join Vince Carter in the rafters when his No. 7 jersey is retired on Jan. 10, 2027. Respect the GROAT .

Who should be next? Kawhi Leonard (2) led the Raptors to the only championship in team history in 2019. If this Clippers-Raptors trade goes through and Leonard plays a few more years in Toronto, it should be a no-brainer.

Utah Jazz (10)

1: Frank Layden

4: Adrian Dantley

6: Bill Russell

7: Pete Maravich

9: Larry Miller

12: John Stockton

14: Jeff Hornacek

32: Karl Malone

35: Darrell Griffith

53: Mark Eaton

The Jazz also retired No. 1,223 for Jerry Sloan, who won that many games (regular season and playoffs combined) as head coach in Utah from 1988 to 2011.

Who should be next? Rudy Gobert (27) is probably the leading candidate among active players.

Washington Wizards (6)

6: Bill Russell

10: Earl Monroe

11: Elvin Hayes

25: Gus Johnson

41: Wes Unseld

45: Phil Chenier

None of the six players to have their jersey retired in Washington had “Wizards” across their chest, as the franchise switched from the Bullets to their current nickname in 1997.

Who should be next? If there had to be a Wizards jersey up there, why not John Wall (2)? Gilbert Arenas (0) also helped the franchise gain relevance in the early 2000s.

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