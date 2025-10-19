Final Stats From Purdue Basketball's Fan Day Scrimmages
Sophomore guards Gicarri Harris and CJ Cox might have been the two players who stood out the most from Saturday's scrimmages during Fan Day. The two led the way in the scoring column across three 12-minute scrimmages.
Purdue hosted Fan Day on Saturday, allowing fans to catch their first glimpse of the 2025-26 Boilermakers. Fans were treated to three 12-minute scrimmages at Mackey Arena.
Harris was the leading scorer for the day, dropping in 20 points while shooting 5-of-9 from the floor and 4-of-8 from three-point range. He also made 6-of-9 free throw attempts.
Cox followed that up with 15 points, making 6-of-10 shots and going 3-of-6 from three-point range. He also had seven rebounds on the day.
Braden Smith, Trey Kaufman-Renn all scored 14 points in the three scrimmages. Smith and Cluff both had double-doubles, with Smith totaling 10 assists and Cluff grabbing 11 rebounds.
Redshirt freshman Jack Benter had a strong outing, scoring 12 points and knocking down three triples. Fletcher Loyer added 11 points for the day.
Below is the complete stat line from Saturday, posted by Purdue basketball's sports information director, Chris Forman:
Saturday's Fan Day scrimmages came less than a week before Purdue hits the road for its first exhibition game of the season. The top-ranked Boilers will travel to Lexington to play No. 9 Kentucky at Rupp Arena on Friday, Oct. 24. Then, Purdue will host UIndy on Wednesday, Oct. 29, before opening the regular season against Evansville on Tuesday, Nov. 4.
Purdue is the preseason No. 1 team for the first time in program history and is the favorite to win the Big Ten. The Boilermakers are also one of the favorites to win the national championship.
With so many weapons, it's easy to see why the Boilermakers are expected to be a national title contender.
Will Smith get rest with deep bench?
Some have wondered if Purdue's depth at the guard positions will allow Smith to get a little more rest throughout the 2025-26 season. Last season, the star guard averaged 37 minutes per contest, which included playing all 40 minutes 13 times.
While the Boilers have more depth than a year ago, coach Matt Painter said that doesn't necessarily mean Smith will player fewer minutes. He still wants his best players on the floor.
"Not really, no," Painter said at Big Ten Media Days. "Play your best players. You have to understand that.
"I've never thought at the end of the game that it was that big of a deal. Maybe the wear and tear throughout the season. But I just don't understand why four minutes of play is going to make a big difference. You know what I mean? If that's the case, then scale back your practice. You control that."
So, don't expect Smith to be on the bench too frequently this season. Purdue may have better depth, but Painter wants college basketball's best point guard on the floor.
