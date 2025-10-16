Purdue Basketball Sold Out For 2025-26 — What's the Sellout Streak at Mackey Arena?
Purdue fans were quick to purchase tickets for the 2025-26 college basketball season. Tickets for all 17 home games the Boilermakers will play at Mackey Arena are sold out, which will push the program's sellout streak to more than 100 games by the end of the season.
Thursday, the Purdue men's basketball social media team announced that every home game on the schedule has been sold out. The program's sellout streak will reach 105 games when the Boilermakers conclude the 2025-26 season with a home game against Wisconsin.
Every game since Jan. 15, 2019 has been sold out.
Mackey Arena is widely considered among the best environments in college basketball. It houses one of the best teams in the country, and a passionate fanbase makes it incredibly difficult for opponents to escape with a win.
Since the start of the 2021-22 season, Purdue has a 60-5 record at Mackey Arena, a .923 winning percentage. The Boilermakers are 25-0 in non-conference games and are 35-5 in Big Ten contests.
Purdue is also shooting 40.1% from three-point range in those games and has won 26 games by 20 points or more. It doesn't get much more dominant than that.
Needless to say, Mackey Arena will continue to uphold its reputation as an electric college basketball atmosphere with 17 more sellouts ahead.
Purdue basketball's 2025-26 home schedule
Not only are fans eager to watch this year's Purdue team, the preseason No. 1 team in the Associated Press poll, there are also several interesting home matchups on the schedule.
Here's a look at the 17 opponents Purdue will welcome to Mackey Arena for the 2025-26 season:
- Tuesday, Nov. 4 — vs. Evansville (6:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network)
- Friday, Nov. 7 — vs. Oakland (7 p.m. ET, Peacock)
- Sunday, Nov. 16 — vs. Akron (7:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network)
- Friday, Nov. 28 — vs. Eastern Illinois (12 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network)
- Saturday, Dec. 6 — vs. Iowa State (12 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Wednesday, Dec. 10 — vs. Minnesota (7 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network)
- Saturday, Dec. 13 — vs. Marquette (2 p.m. ET, Peacock)
- Monday, Dec. 29 — vs. Kent State (7 p.m. ET, Big Ten-Plus)
- Wednesday, Jan. 7 — vs. Washington (8:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network)
- Saturday, Jan. 10 — vs. Penn State (2 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network)
- Wednesday, Jan. 14 — vs. Iowa (6:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network)
- Saturday, Jan. 24 — vs. Illinois (3 p.m. ET, FOX)
- Saturday, Feb. 7 — vs. Oregon (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Tuesday, Feb. 17 — vs. Michigan (6:30 p.m. ET, Peacock)
- Friday, Feb. 20 — vs. Indiana (8 p.m. ET, FOX)
- Thursday, Feb. 26 — vs. Michigan State (8 p.m. ET, Peacock)
- Saturday, March 7 — vs. Wisconsin (4 p.m. ET, CBS)
