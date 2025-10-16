Will Purdue's Deep Bench Provide Braden Smith More Rest? Matt Painter's Honest Answer
Braden Smith was Purdue's version of the Energizer Bunny in the 2024-25 season. The star point guard never seemed to wear down, despite averaging 37 minutes per game. With a deeper roster this year, will the senior be taxed with playing the same amount of minutes? Matt Painter indicated that there's a strong possibility it happens.
Purdue's depth entering the season is much better than it was a year ago. With the addition of four-star guard Omer Mayer and the return of Gicarri Harris and CJ Cox, the Boilermakers have several players capable of bringing the ball up the floor and running the offense.
Does that mean Painter will scale back Smith's minutes this year?
"Not really, no," Painter said at Big Ten Media Days. "Play your best players. You have to understand that."
Smith logged a lot of minutes throughout his junior season, including playing a full 40 minutes in 13 games. With the addition of Mayer in the offseason, there was a thought that Painter might be able to rest his star point guard for a few extra minutes each game.
That might be the case, but Painter is not going to put a limit on the number of minutes Smith is on the court. If he feels the senior guard needs some time off the floor, the breaks are more likely to come at Cardinal Court than at Mackey Arena.
"I've never thought at the end of the game that it was that big of a deal," Painter said. "Maybe the wear and tear throughout the season. But I just don't understand why four minutes of play is going to make a big difference. You know what I mean? If that's the case, then scale back your practice. You control that."
Smith never slowed down despite registering such high minutes. He finished his junior season averaging 15.8 points, 8.7 assists, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.2 steals per game. The point guard played all but one minute in Purdue's five postseason games — two in the Big Ten Tournament and three in the NCAA Tournament.
The Boilermakers were a bucket away from defeating top-seeded Houston in the Sweet 16 and advancing to the Elite Eight. So, no, the minutes never seemed to bother Smith or hinder Purdue's success.
Why pull Smith off the floor if he continues to be productive?
Painter talks about Purdue's depth
Painter's philosophy on Smith isn't much different from what we've seen in the past. During the 2023-24 season, 7-foot-4 center Zach Edey averaged 32 minutes per game. He wanted the most dominant player in the game on the floor for as long as possible.
That was the case for Smith last season and will continue into the 2025-26 season.
Yes, Purdue's depth is an advantage this season, but having a deeper rotation doesn't automatically result in reduced playing time for a starter, especially one of Smith's caliber.
"If something happens, it really helps you — foul trouble, injuries, things of that nature," Painter told Inside College Basketball Now. "If you stay out of foul trouble, you don't have injuries, the thing people don't understand about rotations, you're playing your best players less if you play more people. You want to keep that in perspective."
How Purdue's rotation works will be interesting to watch. There are several players on the roster skilled enough to see several minutes every night. But don't be surprised if Smith's minutes mirror his average from last year.
Related stories on Purdue basketball
- SELLOUT STREAK CONTINUES AT MACKEY: Once again, basketball tickets are sold out for Purdue's 2025-26 season. What's that push Mackey Arena's sellout streak to by the end of the year? CLICK HERE
- MATT PAINTER APPROACHING 500 WINS: Purdue head coach Matt Painter is approaching his 500th career win as a college basketball coach. How soon could he hit that mark in the 2025-26 season? CLICK HERE