Matt Painter's Best Comments From Big Ten Media Days Could Be a Life Lesson For All
If there's one thing Purdue coach Matt Painter wants college basketball players to understand, it's that money isn't everything. That was a message at Big Ten Basketball Media Days that could apply to everyone.
While sitting at the podium in Rosemont, Ill., last week, Painter was asked about keeping most of his team intact from the 2024-25 season. The return of Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer, and Trey Kaufman-Renn has put Purdue in the national championship hunt.
Painter acknowledged that players on Purdue's 2025-26 roster could have easily left the program for a better paycheck. But a majority of those guys decided to stay in West Lafayette. While talking about their decision, the longtime basketball coach dropped in a life lesson.
"Our guys, they could have made more money, but everybody can make more money on an open market," Painter said. "Take someone who has been a journalist somewhere for 20 years, and then hear about someone with two years of experience getting a job, and you're like, 'He makes the same amount as I do.' Well, you've been with the same company for 20 years. They got you. You want to stay there; there are other reasons why you're staying. But, if you got in the open market, you'd make way more money."
Painter listens to his own advice, too. There have probably been opportunities for him to leave West Lafayette and potentially earn more money. Rather than ditch his alma mater, Painter has remained at a place where he's happiest.
"I've never been someone who has made the most in our league," Painter said. "It's OK."
Painter says legacy matters to Purdue's seniors
At Big Ten Media Days, Painter confirmed what most had believed: some members of the team were approached to leave the program for another school, despite never entering the transfer portal. Because of the success Purdue has had, each of those guys could have earned more money by moving on.
Instead, a majority of Purdue's roster decided to stay. That extends past just Smith, Loyer, and Kaufman-Renn, too. CJ Cox, Gicarri Harris, Daniel Jacobsen, Jack Benter, and Raleigh Burgess all returned, too.
Painter said winning trumps dollars for his players.
"Some of our guys, it's about their legacy. They're going to be the all-time winningest players in school history," Painter said. "They have a chance to go to another Final Four. They have a chance to win another Big Ten championship. We have had 89 straight sellouts. Purdue is a great academic institution.
"So, if you want to trade the next 55 years for one year for an extra $600,000, that's your call. But if you think you're making more money by leaving [compared to] what you'll make the rest of your life, you're a fool. You're an absolute fool."
