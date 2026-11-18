Purdue's five-game home stretch comes to an end on Friday, hosting Oakland for a second straight season. Golden Grizzlies head coach Greg Kampe is the longest-tenured coach in college basketball, now in his 43rd season at the helm.

These two teams played last season, with Oakland putting a scare in the Boilermakers. Ranked No. 1 at the time, Purdue ultimately pulled through with an 87-77 victory, but it had its hands full the entire night.

What will happen on Friday night in Mackey Arena? Before we get to tipoff, here are a few things to know about this year's Oakland squad.

Not afraid of a tough schedule

Oakland head coach Greg Kampe reacts to a play against the Michigan Wolverines. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kampe won't face any criticism about the non-conference schedule he assembled for the 2026-27 season. Oakland has already played No. 16 Michigan, Stanford, No. 18 Alabama and Boise State. It will also play Arizona State, Purdue, No. 8 Houston, No. 20 Arkansas, and No. 2 Michigan State.

It is easily the most difficult non-conference slate in college basketball this season, especially for a mid-major program. As of Wednesday afternoon, the Golden Grizzlies sit 1-5 on the season and will play Arizona State later in the day before making the trip to West Lafayette to play Purdue.

Two 18.0 ppg scorers

Nov 9, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Oakland forward Chris Fields Jr. (2) pulls a rebound. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oakland's offense has been anchored by two players who are both averaging 18 points per game this season. Returning guard Nassim Mashhour leads the way with 18.3 points per game and is shooting 40.8% from the field. Transfer forward Chris Fields Jr. is scoring 18.0 points per contest and is also pulling down 10.8 rebounds per game. Those two are the best scoring threats for the Grizzlies.

Only two other players on the roster are averaging more than 5.0 points per game this season. Ryder Bradley is scoring 7.3 points and Camden Thompson is adding 5.3 points through six games. Outside of those four players, Oakland doesn't have many scoring threats.

Only three returning players

Nov 6, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Oakland Golden Grizzlies guard Nassim Mashhour (0). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Due to graduation and the transfer portal, this is a roster that Kampe had to rebuild from scratch. Nassim Mashhour is the top returner from last year's team. Hamoudy Mashhour, a sophomore, also returns after spending last year as a redshirt freshman.

Warren Marshall IV, who averages 3.7 points and 2.2 rebounds per game, is the only other returning player from last year's team. The remainder of Oakland's roster either came from the transfer portal or the 2026 high school recruiting class.

Obviously, Oakland is still working on developing team chemistry early in the season.

Struggling with turnovers

Nov 6, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford'sAustin Maurer grabs a rebound against Oakland's Warren Marshall IV. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Turnovers have been a problem for Kampe's team early in the season. Oakland is averaging 15.0 turnovers per game, which is tied for 316th nationally. That's been a weak spot for the Grizzlies, but the level of competition they have played has plenty to do with those problems.

Every opponent Oakland has played has turned those turnovers into points. Opponents have scored at least 12 points off turnovers in every game and are averaging 18.2 points per game against the Grizzlies.

Good on the offensive glass

Nov 9, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; forward Camden Thompson (6) goes to the floor to corral a loose ball. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Purdue must be ready for a team that competes on the boards, especially on the offensive glass. Oakland has pulled down 20 offensive rebounds in three different games this season. Only two teams were successful in keeping the Grizzlies off the offensive boards: Stanford (6) and UC Santa Barbara (3).

Oakland averages 13.8 offensive rebounds per game. The Boilermakers can't allow the Grizzlies to get second-chance opportunities, because it gives them the best chance to pull off the upset.

Get top Boilermakers stories, expert analysis, and can't-miss moments straight to your inbox for free by signing up for the Purdue Boilermakers on SI newsletter!