Purdue to Play Mid-Major NCAA Tournament Opponent at Mackey Arena in 2026-27

Purdue has added a quality mid-major opponent to its 2026-27 non-conference schedule. It was reported on Friday that the Boilermakers will host Cal Baptist as part of its home slate next season.

College basketball insider Jon Rothstein reported the news on Friday. Purdue and Cal Baptist will meet at Mackey Arena on Dec. 21.

This is the third game against a mid-major opponent that Purdue has been working to schedule for the 2026-27 campaign. Last week, it was reported that the Boilers have been working to finalize agreements with Valparaiso and Illinois State, both of which are out of the Missouri Valley Conference.

Last season, Cal Baptist earned the WAC's automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament after winning the conference tournament. The Lancers received a No. 13 seed in March Madness and were defeated by No. 4 Kansas 80-68 in the opening round.

California Baptist Lancers guard Dominique Daniels Jr. (1). | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Cal Baptist finished second in the WAC regular-season standings and closed out the year with a 25-9 record. It was the first time the Lancers had ever played in the NCAA Tournament.

Purdue currently has games scheduled against Gonzaga (Nov. 2 in Las Vegas), Tennessee (Dec. 12) and will travel to Iowa State. A date for the matchup with the Cyclones in Ames has not yet been announced.

The Boilers are also still awaiting confirmation on an MTE event and are looking for an opponent for this year's Indy Classic at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Former Purdue target committed to Cal Baptist

Washington's Steven Reynolds III (3) shoots the ball during an IHSAA 3A Sectional boys basketball game. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There is an interesting element to Purdue adding Cal Baptist to next year's schedule, as former Boilermaker target and 2026 guard Steven Reynolds III committed to play college basketball for the Lancers.

Reynolds spent most of his high school career at South Bend Washington but transferred ahead of his senior season after his father got a job as an assistant coach on the UT-Arlington women's basketball staff. The 6-foot-5 guard then played his final season at Arlington-Martin.

In his lone season at Arlington-Martin, Reynolds averaged 16 points, five rebounds and three assists per game. As a junior at South Bend Washington, the guard averaged 23.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest.

Purdue's 2026 recruiting class is already incredibly skilled, bringing in a four-man group that consists of Luke Ertel, Sinan Huan, Jacob Webber and Rivers Knight. That class ranks eighth in 247Sports' Composite Rankings.

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