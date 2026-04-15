Former Assistant Coach Terry Johnson Thanks Purdue With Sincere Message

Purdue assistant Terry Johnson sent out a sincere message on social media on Tuesday, leaving the program after five years. He had been a member of Matt Painter's staff since the 2021-22 season and played a key role in getting the Boilermakers to the National Championship Game in 2024.

This week, Purdue finalized its coaching staff for the 2026-27 season. Johnson is moving on to "pursue other professional opportunities." Replacing him in West Lafayette is former Boilermaker guard Kenneth Lowe, who spent the past four years at St. Thomas-Minnesota.

"Purdue Basketball and Purdue University will always hold a special place in our hearts," Johnson wrote on Instagram. "So much life has happened over the last five years. We have built incredible relationships, experienced amazing success, grew in many ways, faced many challenges, and created memories that will last a lifetime.

"I am deeply thankful for the entire staff, the players and their families, and all who welcomed us and allowed us to be part of the journey.

"To Boilermaker Nation and the community, thank you for your unwavering support through every high and low, and for the way you have embraced and cared for my family. I am truly grateful for the opportunity and for each of you."

Purdue was ranked as the No. 1 team in the nation in four of the five seasons that Johnson was in West Lafayette. The Boilermakers played in the NCAA Tournament each year, making four trips to the Sweet 16 and reaching the Final Four in 2024.

Johnson worked alongside assistant coach Paul Lusk to help Purdue's defensive scheme. That is now a role that Lowe will inherit for the 2026-27 season.

Johnson has had stops at Purdue-Fort Wayne, Indiana Tech, Lincoln Trail Community College, Butler, Ohio State, and Purdue during his coaching journey. He has coached in the National Championship Game three times, twice at Butler (2010, 2011) and once at Purdue (2024).

Purdue's 2026-27 coaching staff

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter and assistant coach Paul Lusk. | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Here's a rundown of Purdue's coaching staff for the 2026-27 season, following the changes announced earlier this week, not including graduate assistants and support staff:

Head coach — Matt Painter

— Matt Painter Associate head coach — P.J. Thompson

— P.J. Thompson Assistant coach — Brandon Brantley

— Brandon Brantley Assistant coach — Sasha Stefanovic

— Sasha Stefanovic Assistant coach — Paul Lusk

— Paul Lusk Assistant coach — Kenneth Lowe

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