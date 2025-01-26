Former Boilers: Duke Fans Shower Mason Gillis With Love After Wake Forest Game
Mason Gillis may not have been the best player on the basketball court in No. 2 Duke's 63-56 win over Wake Forest on Saturday, but he might have been the favorite among Blue Devils fans. The former Purdue star had a big night and hit a clutch 3-pointer late in the game to help his team earn the victory.
Gillis finished Saturday's game with 11 points and six rebounds on Saturday afternoon. He also hit a huge shot late in the contest. With under a minute to play and Duke leading 56-52, Gillis buried a corner triple to increase the Blue Devils' lead and essentially put the Demon Deacons to bed.
His 3-point shot drew plenty of excitement from Duke fans on social media. It was one of the biggest plays of the game against Wake Forest.
After a stellar performance, Duke fans had plenty of praise for the senior after the game.
There were plenty of appreciation posts for Gillis, who provided a great spark off the bench for the Blue Devils. He was also efficient, making four-of-seven shots from the floor.
It wasn't just the way Gillis filled up the stat sheet on Saturday, but his leadership and experience also paid off for Duke late in the game.
Gillis has now hit double-digit scoring totals in two of the last three games. In an 89-54 victory over Miami, the senior scored 12 points while shooting 66.7% from the floor.
This season, Gillis is averaging 5.0 points and 2.6 rebounds per game while shooting 47.2% from the floor. He was a key member of Purdue's 2023-24 team, which reached the National Championship Game.
Gillis is hoping to return to the Final Four again this season.
Related stories on Purdue basketball
PURDUE HAD DIFFERENT LOOK: Michigan coach Dusty May gave a lot of credit to Purdue's competitiveness on Friday night, saying the Boilermakers had a "different look" vs. the Wolverines. CLICK HERE
WHAT PAINTER SAID: Purdue defeated another ranked opponent on Friday, taking down No. 21 Michigan. Here's everything coach Matt Painter said after the victory. CLICK HERE
BOILERS BIG WIN OVER MICHIGAN: No. 11 Purdue set the tone from the opening jump on Friday night. The defensive effort and Braden Smith's impressive night led to a blowout win over No. 21 Michigan. CLICK HERE