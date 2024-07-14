Former Northwestern Center Joins Men of Mackey 2024 TBT Squad

We are excited to welcome to the team, center @bigbenson40 from @NUMensBball & @SIU_Basketball!



➡️ 2x Academic All-Big Ten

➡️ '19-20: 9th in the MVC in blocks and 12th in rebounding

➡️ '23-24: averaged 13.9 ppg, 8.9 rpg in Poland

➡️ His dad played football for @BoilerFootball pic.twitter.com/cqcu6wBnbs