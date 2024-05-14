Former Purdue Guard David Jenkins Jr. Joining Men of Mackey TBT Team
A second former Boilermaker has joined the Men of Mackey TBT (The Basketball Tournament) team for the summer. David Jenkins Jr., who spent one year at Purdue as a graduate transfer, will be suiting up for the squad this year.
The Men of Mackey social media account confirmed Jenkins would be joining. He's the second player to confirm his participation in this year's event. It was announced on Monday that Sasha Stefanovic would be playing in the tournament this year.
"We are excited to announce (David Jenkins Jr.) has committed and he is back again wearing the gold and black for us," the Men of Mackey team wrote on X.
Jenkins was a member of the 2022-23 Purdue squad that won a Big Ten regular season title and Big Ten Tournament championship. He averaged 3.9 points and 1.3 rebounds for the Boilermakers while shooting 35% from behind the 3-point line.
During his college career, Jenkins played at South Dakota State (2017-19), UNLV (2019-21), Utah (2021-22) and Purdue (2022-23). He scored 1,989 career points and shot over 40% from behind the arc. He was also a 79% shooter from the free throw line.
TBT is a summer basketball event that features several former college basketball standouts. It's a single-elimination event — similar to the NCAA Tournament — with a $1 million, winner-take-all prize at stake.
So far, Men of Mackey has only made the announcements of two players. But more will come in the near future. Stefanovic was the first to confirm his commitment on Monday.
"Came out of retirement to wear the Black and Gold one more time," he wrote.
Stefanovic was at Purdue for five seasons, including one redshirt year. He appeared in 128 career games and made 80 starts over the course of his career with the Boilermakers. Stefanovic averaged 7.7 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists and shot over 38% from 3-point range in his career.
Men of Mackey will start the TBT in the Butler Regional (Indianapolis) and play at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Games are scheduled to be played between July 19-23 for the regional. Both Indiana and Butler will also have alumni teams participating in this year's TBT event.
