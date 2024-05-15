Kelsey Barlow Joins Men of Mackey 2024 TBT Team
The Men of Mackey TBT (The Basketball Tournament) roster is filling up fast. On Wednesday morning, the team announced the latest addition to this year's squad. Former Purdue guard Kelsey Barlow will be joining the team for the summer event.
Barlow played at Purdue from 2009-12, appearing in 93 career games for the Boilermakers and making 40 starts. In his three-year career with the Boilers, he averaged 5.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.
This will be Barlow's fourth time playing with the Men of Mackey in the TBT. He's averaging 15 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game in the annual event.
Barlow's most productive season at Purdue came during the 2011-12 campaign. That season, he averaged 8.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, all career-highs.
After three seasons at Purdue, Barlow transferred and spent one season at Illinois-Chicago.
Barlow is the third player to confirm his commitment to the Men of Mackey for the summer. The team has also announced that former Purdue guards Sasha Stefanovic and David Jenkins Jr. will also play in this year's event.
TBT is a summer basketball event that features several former college basketball standouts. It's a single-elimination event — similar to the NCAA Tournament — with a $1 million, winner-take-all prize at stake.
Men of Mackey will start the TBT in the Butler Regional (Indianapolis) and play at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Games are scheduled to be played between July 19-23 for the regional. Both Indiana and Butler will also have alumni teams participating in this year's TBT event.
