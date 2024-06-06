Former Purdue Guard Chase Martin Transfers to Missouri State to Play for Father
After a four-year run at Purdue, Chase Martin has decided to spend his final season of college eligibility playing for his father and Boilermaker legend, Cuonzo Martin, at Missouri State.
Wednesday, Missouri State's social media team announced the addition of three players, including Chase. He spent four seasons at Purdue and was a member of the 2023-24 squad, which won a second-straight Big Ten regular season title and played in the National Championship Game.
Cuonzo, who played at Purdue from 1991-95 under coach Gene Keady, was named the coach at Missouri State in late March. He had previously coached the Bears from 2008-11.
Because of the NCAA's blanked waiver for Covid-19 during the 2020-21 academic year, Chase still has one year of eligibility to use. It's incredibly cool that he's choosing to spend that one season playing for his father.
During his time at Purdue, Chase appeared in 27 games. This past year, he played in 13 contests and logged a total of 23 minutes. He was a three-time Academic All-Big Ten selection and completed his degree in Mechanical Engineering this spring.
Cuonzo was an assistant coach at Purdue from 2000-08, working under both Keady and Matt Painter. His first head coaching job came in the 2008-09 season at Missouri State. He's also had stops at Tennessee (2011-14), Cal (2014-17) and Missouri (2017-22).
As a coach, Cuonzo has posted a career record of 264-198 and has led his teams to a total of four NCAA Tournament appearances and four trips to the NIT.
Related stories on Purdue basketball
CATCHINGS RELEASED FROM SCHOLARSHIP: Kanon Catchings, the top prospect in Purdue's heralded 2024 recruiting class, has asked for his release from his National Letter of Intent. Catchings was a four-star prospect and expected to make a quick impact with the Boilermakers. CLICK HERE
TAKEAWAYS FROM JACOBSEN'S FIRST GAME: Daniel Jacobsen nearly recorded a double-double in Team USA's first game of the U18 AmeriCup on Monday. The incoming Purdue center finished the game with nine points, 10 rebounds and five blocks in an 88-66 victory over Argentina. CLICK HERE