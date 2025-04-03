Former Purdue WBB Guard Jordyn Poole Commits to A-10 Program
Former Purdue women's basketball guard Jordyn Poole has found a new home. Thursday morning, it was announced that the Fort Wayne, Ind. native committed to Dayton to continue her college career.
Poole played in just eight games for the Boilermakers during her freshman campaign, battling injuries throughout the season. She also started in one contest.
The 5-foot-6 guard averaged 2.8 points and 1.4 assists per game during her time on the court. One of her top performances from the season came during Purdue's West Coast trip to Washington, logging 21 minutes, scoring seven points and dishing out three assists.
Dayton made the announcement of Poole's commitment with a social media post.
Poole will have three years of eligibility to use. However, because she battled injuries throughout her freshman season, she could receive a medical hardship waiver from the NCAA following the conclusion of her senior season for an additional year of eligibility.
Since the end of the 2024-25 season, Purdue has seen six players enter their name into the NCAA transfer portal. Along with Poole, the Boilermakers also lost guards Rashunda Jones, Sophie Swanson, Amiyah Reynolds and Jayla Smith to the portal, as well as forward Mila Reynolds.
Dayton finished last season with an 18-13 record and went 11-7 in A-10 play.
