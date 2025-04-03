Boilermakers Country

Former Purdue WBB Guard Jordyn Poole Commits to A-10 Program

Former Purdue guard Jordyn Poole has committed to Dayton. The Fort Wayne, Ind. native spent one season with the Boilermakers before entering the transfer portal.

Dustin Schutte

USC Trojans guard Malia Samuels (10) defends Purdue Boilermakers guard Jordyn Poole (10)
USC Trojans guard Malia Samuels (10) defends Purdue Boilermakers guard Jordyn Poole (10) / Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Purdue women's basketball guard Jordyn Poole has found a new home. Thursday morning, it was announced that the Fort Wayne, Ind. native committed to Dayton to continue her college career.

Poole played in just eight games for the Boilermakers during her freshman campaign, battling injuries throughout the season. She also started in one contest.

The 5-foot-6 guard averaged 2.8 points and 1.4 assists per game during her time on the court. One of her top performances from the season came during Purdue's West Coast trip to Washington, logging 21 minutes, scoring seven points and dishing out three assists.

Dayton made the announcement of Poole's commitment with a social media post.

Poole will have three years of eligibility to use. However, because she battled injuries throughout her freshman season, she could receive a medical hardship waiver from the NCAA following the conclusion of her senior season for an additional year of eligibility.

Since the end of the 2024-25 season, Purdue has seen six players enter their name into the NCAA transfer portal. Along with Poole, the Boilermakers also lost guards Rashunda Jones, Sophie Swanson, Amiyah Reynolds and Jayla Smith to the portal, as well as forward Mila Reynolds.

Dayton finished last season with an 18-13 record and went 11-7 in A-10 play.

Related stories on Purdue women's basketball

SWANSON SHARES MESSAGE: Former Purdue guard Sophie Swanson released a statement regarding her decision to enter the NCAA transfer portal. CLICK HERE

PECK RECEIVES MAJOR MEDIA AWARD: Former Purdue coach and national champion Carolyn Peck has received the WBCA Mel Greenberg Media Award for her role as a commentator in women's basketball. CLICK HERE

JONES HITS TRANSFER PORTAL: Purdue sophomore guard Rashunda Jones has entered the NCAA transfer portal. She averaged 9.8 points and 3.7 assists per game for the Boilermakers last season. CLICK HERE

Published
Dustin Schutte
DUSTIN SCHUTTE

Home/Basketball