Purdue WBB Loses Second-Leading Scorer, Top Passer to NCAA Transfer Portal
The Purdue's women's basketball roster took another hit on Monday. Sophomore guard Rashunda Jones, the team's second-leading scorer and top assist getter during the 2024-25 campaign, has entered the NCAA transfer portal.
Jones made the news official Monday afternoon with a post on social media. She becomes the sixth player from last year's squad to enter her name into the transfer portal, joining Sophie Swanson, Jayla Smith, Amiyah Reynolds, Mila Reynolds and Jordyn Poole.
"I'd like to thank my coaches and Purdue staff for the opportunity that they have given me. To the athletic and academic staff I want to thank you for taking care of me on and off the court as well as in the classroom," Jones wrote on social media. "To my Boilermaker fans and band, I love each and every one of you! Thank you so much for your unconditional love and support.
"Lastly, I want to thank my village of family & friends, thank you guys for always being there for me through the thick and thin. With all that being said after countless tears & careful consideration, I've decided to enter my name in the transfer portal for more opportunities & the betterment of myself."
Jones averaged 9.8 points, 3.7 assists and 3.3 rebounds for the Boilermakers during the 2024-25 campaign. She also shot 47.1% from the floor. She demonstrated a strong ability to light up opponents from the floor at times, especially in a 92-85 victory over Penn State late in the Year. Jones scored 32 points, dished out eight assists and grabbed six rebounds in that game, her best performance of the season.
In her two seasons at Purdue, Jones appeared in 59 career games for the Boilermakers and made 20 starts. She leaves West Lafayette with 518 points, 164 rebounds and 159 assists. She will have two years of eligibility remaining at her next destination.
The Purdue women's basketball roster currently consists of six players — four returning and two freshmen. The Boilermakers are coming off a year in which they finished 10-19 and missed the Big Ten Tournament.
Related stories on Purdue women's basketball
LAYDEN-ZAY RETURNS TO PURDUE: Former Purdue guard Madison Layden-Zay is rejoining the program for the 2025-26 season, per a social media statement. She's a 1,000-point scorer for the Boilers. CLICK HERE
POOLE ENTERS PORTAL: Purdue freshman guard Jordyn Poole has reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal. She appeared in eight games for the Boilermakers this past season. CLICK HERE
HARPER RETIRES FROM BASKETBALL: Purdue forward Alaina Harper announced that she is retiring from basketball with a heartfelt message on social media Thursday. CLICK HERE
SMITH ENTERS TRANSFER PORTAL: Purdue guard women's basketball guard Jayla Smith has announced that she will enter the NCAA transfer portal. She averaged over 5.0 points per game during her time with the Boilers. CLICK HERE
3 BOILERS ENTER PORTAL: Three Purdue women's basketball players have reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal: Sophie Swanson, Amiyah Reynolds and Mila Reynolds. CLICK HERE